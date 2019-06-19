The Big Stories

Wall Street set for subdued open ahead of Fed statement

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 19, 2019 Updated : June 19, 2019

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks eked out gains at open on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement that is expected to open the door to future interest rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.62 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 26,490.16. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.80 points, or 0.10%, at 2,920.55. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.37 points, or 0.21%, to 7,970.26 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

