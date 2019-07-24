Wall Street slips after dismal Caterpillar, Boeing results

By Amy Caren Daniel

(Reuters) - U.S. indexes were off their session lows on Wednesday as a rally in semiconductor stocks on reassuring comments from Texas Instruments on global chip demand blunted the impact of weak earnings from bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar.

Trade-sensitive Caterpillar Inc <CAT.N> dropped 4.1% following disappointing earnings on weak sales in China, and higher production and restructuring costs.

Boeing Co <BA.N> slipped 2% after the world's largest planemaker posted its biggest loss in decades on the back of this year's grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX planes after two deadly crashes.

The bleak earnings dragged the blue-chip Dow index <.DJI> down more than 100 points, but the rise in chipmakers helped the S&P 500 <.SPX> and Nasdaq <.IXIC> indexes to trade flat to slightly higher.

"Caterpillar's results are a reflection of the struggling manufacturing side and weak business spending," said Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager at Federated Investors in New York.

Texas Instruments Inc <TXN.O> jumped 8.1% after the company hinted that a global slowdown in microchip demand would not be as long as feared, powering a 2.1% rise in the Philadelphia chip index <.SOX> to a record high.

"Texas Instruments greatly reflects the growing prospects of the industry at large," Chiavarone said.

The broader technology sector <.SPLRCT> rose 0.16%, and provided the biggest support to markets.

Two weeks into the earnings season for which investors have dialed down expectations, about 77% of the 138 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have topped earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Overall profits, however, are now expected to fall 0.1%, compared with prior estimate of a rise of about 1%.

At 10:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 120.83 points, or 0.44%, at 27,228.36, the S&P 500 was up 1.08 points, or 0.04%, at 3,006.55. The Nasdaq Composite was up 10.49 points, or 0.13%, at 8,261.90.

United Parcel Service Inc <UPS.N> climbed 8.8%, the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 index, after the world's biggest package delivery company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Also weighing on sentiment was the U.S. Justice Department's announcement of a broad antitrust investigation into big tech companies.

The DoJ did not identify specific companies, but the terms of the review pointed to Alphabet Inc <GOOGL.O>, Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> and Facebook Inc <FB.O>. Their shares fell between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.83-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 70 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)