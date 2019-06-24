The Big Stories

Wall Street struggles for direction ahead of G20 summit

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 24, 2019 Updated : June 24, 2019
  • 1/2
    1/2
    Reuters
  • 2/2
    2/2
    Reuters
    • Back to top

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged lower on Monday as losses by healthcare companies overshadowed gains in the technology sector, while investors looked to U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.68 points, or 0.03%, to 26,727.81, the S&P 500 lost 5.11 points, or 0.17%, to 2,945.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.01 points, or 0.32%, to 8,005.70.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries