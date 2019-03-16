When what day is Easter Sunday this year Why is date late?

The Easter holiday is incredibly late this year as it falls a full 20 days after last year's date. In fact it will be the second latest Easter in the past 20 years.

The Easter date each year is determined by the moon, as in the Western world Easter is the first Sunday following the full moon after the vernal equinox. The latest date that Easter can fall on is April 25 and the earliest day Easter can fall on is March 22. Since 2000, there have only been five Easter Sundays that took place in March.

This year's holiday falls on April 21. Last year, Easter was on April 1 and next year Easter will fall on April 12. The next Easter to take place in March will come in 2024.