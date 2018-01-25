This year’s Winter Olympics will happen in a region of that is no stranger to snow and cold.

Ski jumping is one of the winter Olympics sports to be held at this year's Games. Photo: Getty Images

The Winter Olympics are about to kick off, offering winter sports fans around the globe a chance to root for their nation’s top athletes.

Hockey, skiing, curling and skating are just some of the winter sports that are on the menu, and while most will watch the event from the comfort of their homes, others will venture there in person. So, where are the winter Olympics 2018? Fortunately, They're in a region that is no stranger to ice, snow and of course, freezing temperatures.

The 2018 winter Games will be held in South Korea. Specifically, the winter Olympics will unfold in the city of Pyeongchang, which is in the mountainous region of the Gangwon province.

Where are the winter Olympics 2018 in relation to other notable spots?

Buddhist temples, including Woljeongsa, are a common sight in Pyeongchang, as are the white peaks of the Taebaek Mountains. Fittingly, athletes can expect to encounter snow, ice, and extremely cold temperatures, as the Siberian cold air masses pass through the Korean peninsula in the winter. The winter games will be held at Pyeongchang’s major ski resorts — though the Alpensia Resort in Daegwallyeong-myeon will be the focus of the Olympics. Pyeongchang's resorts are popular tourist destinations for skiers, snowboarders and hikers. A new high-speed rail opened in December 2017 in anticipation of the games.

How close is North Korea to the Winter Olympic Games?

Located in the northeastern part of South Korea, Pyeongchang is just 50 miles south of the heavily fortified border with rogue nation North Korea. The two nations, which are notorious enemies, will put aside difference during the winter games. In fact, athletes from the two nations will reportedly march together behind a unification flag at the Olympics opening ceremony.

Were the Olympics ever held in South Korea?

Although this will be the first time the winter Olympics will be held in Pyeongchang, it won’t be the first time Olympic games have happened in South Korea. In 1988, the Summer Olympics were held in Seoul, the nation’s capital, which is 110 miles northeast of Pyeongchang. That year, the Soviet Union topped the list of winners, taking home 55 gold medals, 31 silver and 46 bronze -- 132 medals in total. South Korea had 33 total medals. North Korea earned no medals, since the nation boycotted the 1988 games.