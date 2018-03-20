Who is Austin Texas bomber? Antifa bombing conspiracy runs wild

It appears that the person (or persons) behind the Austin, Texas bombings and the package explosion in San Antonio is highly skilled and extremely intelligent, considering that the bomb creator thus far has been able to put together and deliver the bombs without them detonating. Authorities have little clues thus far as to who is behind the bombings.

“What we have seen now is a significant change from what appeared to be three very-targeted attacks to what was, [Sunday night], an attack that would have hit a random victim that happened to walk by,” Interim Austin Police chief Brian Manley said. “So we’ve definitely seen a change in the method.”

The bombings immediately trigger memories of infamous Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, who was a child prodigy. Kaczynski entered Harvard College (the undergraduate liberal arts college of Harvard University) at the age of 16 and later got a PhD in mathematics from the University of Michigan.

In his 20s, Kaczynski was an assistant math professor at the University of California – Berkeley and was described as being “pathologically shy.” He resigned after just two years and soon-after retreated to a remote cabin in Lincoln, Montana that did not have running water.

“It struck me as unusual – a person of this obvious capability and brilliance [resigning so abruptly],” Berkeley professor Calvin Moore told SFGate in 1996. “I think he could have advanced along the lines to become part of the senior faculty.”

Antifa conspiracy theories

Of course, the far right media and idiots on the Internet are having a conspiracy theory field day with the Austin bombings and the biggest one circulating on social media platforms involves Antifa.

This is what happens when you let Antifa mestacize in the city. — Wyatt Earp (@Wyatt_Earp_USMS) March 19, 2018

Why is the mainstream media silence about this??.. the bombs in Austin TX. are suspicious!! What is going on?!! https://t.co/l48OI6qMAd — JenPal4Trump (@jen4trump1) March 19, 2018

Rumor has it that Antifa is setting bombs in Austin the left & media will cover up for them! #AustinBombing — Rogue Republican (@RogueRepub1981) March 19, 2018