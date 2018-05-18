Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Santa Fe Texas school shooter?

Law enforcement identified and arrested the suspect in a deadly Texas shooting Friday that killed at least 10 people and wounded 10 others.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, allegedly carried out the school shooting and deposited several explosive devices in and around the Santa Fe, Texas school before opening fire. Police said they took Dimitrios Pagourtzis into custody, the AP reported, believing him to be the sole shooter. However, another individual believed to be his accomplice was also arrested, investigators said. The second person was not identified.

Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis?

Pagourtzis was a high school football player at Santa Fe High School, USA Today reported. He played defensive tackle on the junior varsity football team. Pagourtzis was also a dancer with a local Greek Orthodox church group, according to the report.

However, Pagourtzis's online persona wasn't nearly as wholesome as his extracurricular activities. Social media accounts, which have since been removed, reportedly showed Pagourtzis' fascination with firearms, a knife and a custom-made T-shirt that had the words "Born to Kill" written on it. One photo allegedly showed a coat that depicted a Nazi insignia, USA Today reported.

Police said the Santa Fe, Texas shooter was armed with either a rifle or shotgun, as well as other weapons.

Of those killed in the shooting, nine were students and one was a teacher. A school resource officer was injured in the shooting, as was a school staff member.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter: "Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"

The latest shooting at a U.S. school underscored a national debate over gun control and gun rights that has intensified after an assailant killed 17 students and staff on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Aerial video outside the Santa Fe school broadcast on local television showed police escorting lines of students out of the building and then searching them for weapons as many police cars and at least two ambulances with lights flashing stood by.

Sophomore Leila Butler told the local ABC affiliate that fire alarms went off at about 7:45 a.m. local time and students left their classrooms. She said some students believe they heard shots fired, and that she was sheltering with other students and teachers near campus.

Another sophomore, Dakota Shrader, told Fox 26 TV her 17-year-old girlfriend told her by phone that she was wounded but was recovering in a hospital. "My friend got injured," said an emotional Shrader. "Her leg, she got shot in the leg."

Reuters contributed to this report.