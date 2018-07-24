Who Is Ann Kirkpatrick? Fox & Friends books wrong guest, and it didn't go well

It was an awkward Monday morning at Fox News Channel after show hosts who intended to interview Ann Kirkpatrick ended up getting an anti-Trump lecture from the wrong guest.

"Yeah, OK, who is this?" asked Fox & Friends First host Rob Schmitt, apparently baffled after introducing Ann Kirkpatrick only to learn a different woman, a Democratic Massachusetts state senator, was launching into a criticism of the Trump administration's policy on immigration. That's because Kirkpatrick didn't show up to the segment — instead, Barbara L'Italien was mistakenly booked on the show. It didn't go well from there.

"I'm actually Barbara L'Italien..."She was quickly cut off, but not before she got a few words in.

“Good morning. I’m actually here to speak directly to Donald Trump,” said L’Italien. “I feel that what’s happening at the border is wrong. I’m a mother of four and I believe that separating kids from their parents is illegal and inhumane. I’m actually Barbara L’Italien. I’m a state senator representing a large immigrant community. I’m running for Congress in Massachusetts. I keep thinking about what we’re putting parents through, imagining how terrifying that must be for those families, imagining how it would feel not knowing if I’d ever see my kids again. We have to stop abducting children and ripping them from their parents’ arms, stop putting kids in cages, and stop making 3-year-old defend themselves in court.”

So who is Ann Kirkpatrick, and will she ever go on Fox & Friends?

Fox & Friends cut to a commercial break. When the show resumed, hosts Schmitt and Jillian Mele explained the unfortunate situation to viewers. “We were told Ann Kirkpatrick was going to be on the show. As you saw, somebody else stepped in front of the camera. We are working to figure out how that happened.”

Like L'Italien, Ann Kirkpatrick is also a Democrat. However, Kirkpatrick serves as a U.S. representative in Arizona's 1st congressional district. Her Twitter biography says she is a "Proud lifelong Arizonan, former prosecutor & congresswoman, independent voice for working Arizona families, mother, & candidate for Congress in #AZ02."

After the Fox & Friends debacle, Kirkpatrick took to Twitter to clear up her position on Trump's policies on ICE and immigration reform, saying she was "disgusted" at the policies aimed at immigrant families. This obviously isn't too far off from L'Italien's stance. Kirkpatrick's full statement is as follows:

This morning, Fox News and other outlets put out false reports on my position on ICE, without a single word from me. Here is where I stand.. pic.twitter.com/UHBZXs0nxT — Ann Kirkpatrick (@Ann_Kirkpatrick) July 23, 2018