Will, Jared Kushner, be, indicted, in, Mueller, Russia, probe, this week

The Trump son in law is being phased out of the White House

Could Jared Kushner be the next person to be indicted in the Robert Mueller – Trump – Russia investigation?

The smoke seems to be turning into a legit fire as Kushner is being phased out of the Trump White House, according to The New York Times. Trump finally seems to be wanting to distance himself from Kushner – his son in law – who has been one of the primary focus’ of Mueller this year.

Kushner not only may have given Mueller false information (and could be subject to obstruction of justice) regarding a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump and a Russian lawyer, but Kushner may also have violated U.S. law by intertwining his personal finances with White House decisions.

“Kushner could face legal exposure if Mueller’s team determines he is ‘making decisions in the White House that ultimately have an impact on his own financial position,” Ron Hosko, former head of the FBI criminal division, told NBC News.

It is illegal under U.S. law for any government employee – including someone being considered for an advisory role – to render advice based on financial interest, according to the NBC report.

Kushner has seemingly been on White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s “bleep list” since last summer, and also consistently clashed with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

“Once considered the untouchable golden boy of the administration with a vast portfolio of responsibilities and unrestricted access to the president, Kushner’s role has been diminished,” an ABC News report said. “[Kushner] reports to Kelly with more limited areas of responsibility: White House point person on Middle East peace, liaison with Mexico in NAFTA talks and director of the White House Office of American Innovation. Kushner has at times clashed with Kelly since he took over as chief of staff last summer and sought to impose a more stringent chain of command in the West Wing, sources familiar with their relationship have told ABC. At staff meetings, the chief got in the habit of asking each senior adviser to give an update – usually calling on Kushner last.”

Bannon said that in the final stages of the Mueller investigation that Kushner will feel the ultimate wrath.

“This is all about money laundering,” Bannon said in the book Fire and Fury. “Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money laundering guy. Their path to [expletive] Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr. and Jared Kushner. It’s as plain as a hair on your face … It goes through Deutsche Banke and all the Kushner [expletive]. The Kushner [expletive] is greasy. They’re going to go right through that.”