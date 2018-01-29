Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremonies: When, what time and how to watch

Here’s a rundown of what to expect at the Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremonies in South Korea.

A general view shows the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Pyeongchang winter Olympics, in Pyeongchang. Getty Images

The traditional opening to the Olympic games is never without fanfare, and the Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremonies will be no exception.

While most spectators tune in to the Olympics to watch the world’s top athletes go head-to-head, there is no shame in tuning in to see what Team USA is wearing, what the celebrity hosts talk about and whether the torch will be handed off without a hiccup.

When and where is the Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremonies?

The opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics will take place at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 6 a.m. Eastern time. The entire show is slated to last about two hours.

Although the location of the South Korean Olympic venue is undeniably picturesque location, there is a downside: dangerously cold temperatures. Winter Olympics organizers fear the open-air venue of the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium where the opening and closing ceremonies and competitions will take place may be too cold. South Korea built Pyeongchang’s $58 million stadium without a roof to save time and money, Reuters reported. But after concerns were raised over hypothermia, organizers said they will take measures to keep people warm, like distributing hot packs and blankets to speeding up security checks.

What will happen at the Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremonies?

Television personalities Katie Couric and Mike Tirico will share hosting duties, NBC announced. The ceremony will follow the same general schedule as the Sochi Winter Olympics four years ago. Here is a rundown:

1. Entry by the head of state

2. Playing of the national anthem

3. Parade of participants

4. Symbolic release of doves

5. Head of state declares the Games open

6. Raising of the Olympic flag

7. The Olympic oath is taken by an athlete, official, and coach

8. The Olympic flame and the torch relay

America's Team USA will wear Ralph Lauren clothing with a patriotic red, white and blue theme. Their outfits will include parkas and bomber jackets that will be outfitted with long-lasting heating systems to keep them warm in the frigid temperatures.

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremonies

American viewers can watch the opening ceremonies on television by tuning into NBC, but there are also live feeds available on the internet.

Live feeds will stream on NBCOlympics.com as well as the free NBC Sports app. The ceremony will also air live in virtual-reality, according to NBC. The interactive, 360-degree viewing experience will be available on a variety of devices and platforms.