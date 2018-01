Winter Olympics 2018 schedule: When to watch teams compete

Perhaps figure skating is your thing, or maybe you live for the ice luge. Whichever of the 15 winter Olympic sports are your favorite, you can tune in at the right time by consulting the Winter Olympics 2018 schedule.

For starters, be sure to catch the Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremonies on February 9, 2018. That ceremony, which will last two hours, kicks off at 6 a.m. Eastern time. But oddly enough, there are a few games that will happen before the opening ceremonies.

That’s right: The Winter Olympics 2018 will actually kick off on Thursday, February 8, 2018, with curling and ski jumping. Competitions continue through Sunday, February 25, 2018. While specific times are available on the Olympics website, below is a rundown of what sports will be featured on each day.

What is the Winter Olympics 2018 schedule?

Thursday, Feb. 8

Curling

Ski Jumping

Friday, Feb. 9

Opening Ceremony

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Saturday, Feb. 10

Biathlon

Cross-country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Luge

Short Track Speedskating

Ski Jumping

Snowboarding

Speedskating

Sunday, Feb. 11

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Cross-country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Snowboarding

Speedskating

Monday, Feb. 12

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Luge

Ski Jumping

Snowboarding

Speedskating

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Alpine Skiing

Cross-country Skiing

Curling

Ice Hockey

Luge

Short-track Speed Skating

Snowboarding

Speedskating

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Curling

Figure Skating

Ice Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Snowboarding

Speedskating

Thursday, Feb. 15

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Cross-country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Luge

Skeleton

Snowboarding

Speedskating

Friday, Feb. 16

Cross Country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Skeleton

Ski Jumping

SNowboard

Speedskating

Saturday, Feb. 17

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Cross-country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Short Track Speedskating

Skeleton

Ski Jumping

Sunday, Feb. 18

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Bobsleigh

Cross-country Skiing

Curling

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Speedskating

Monday, Feb. 19

Bobsleigh

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Ski Jumping

Snowboarding

Speed Skating

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Biathlon

Bobsleigh

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Nordic Combined

Short Track Speedskating

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Alpine Skiing

Bobsleigh

Cross-country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Snowboarding

SpeedSkating

Thursday, Feb. 22

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Curling

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Nordic Combined

Short Track Speedskating

Snowboarding



Friday, Feb. 23

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Snowboarding

Speedskating

Saturday, Feb. 24

Alpine Skiing

Bobsleigh

Cross-country Skiing

Curling

Ice Hockey

Snowboarding

Speedskating

Sunday, Feb. 25 - Last Day of Games

Bobsleigh

Cross-country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Ice Hockey

Closing Ceremony