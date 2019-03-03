YouTube video Momo real or fake Mom says scary girl is legit

If your kids are watching Ryan’s Toys Review, no The Momo Challenge is not going to pop up and scare the daylights out of them. Momo is not going to talk your kids into dangerous activities either.

Momo is a creepy looking female doll that allegedly talks children into doing dangerous activities, like sticking a fork into a light socket. Some people on Facebook and Twitter even said that the video of Momo even talks kids into suicide. But it all appears to be a hoax. YouTube’s official Twitter channel wrote the following this past week:

“We want to clear something up regarding the Momo Challenge: We’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube. Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies.”

If you type in Momo Challenge in the YouTube search bar right now, only news stories of the hoax pop up.

There is a Saskatchewan mother that says her son was a victim of the Momo Challenge, however, as seen in this YouTube video.