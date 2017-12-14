The FCC repealed net neutrality and the internet has a lot to say

People turned to social media to express their thoughts on the matter.

In a 3-2 vote Thursday afternoon, the FCC ruled to overturn the laws protecting net neutrality. It was highly anticipated and highly protested — and a lot of people are speaking their minds about it (naturally). Protesters argue that without these laws, ISPs could interfere with content and skyrocket prices to prohibit small companies (and small people) from accessing services. Those for the repeal are saying the Internet will still be a free market and nothing will change.

Advocacy groups have already initiated a campaign for Congress to overturn the ruling, since it won't go into effect for a number of months (about 60 days after being published in the Federal Register).

Big-name companies, politicians and the general public took to social media to express their support or dissent, and in case you are tired of scrolling through your feed, we've compiled reactions that show both sides.

For the repeal

Yes, some big corporations benefit from #NetNeutraility repeal - ISPs.



But big corporations benefited from #NetNeutrality - Google, Netflix, Twitter, Facebook.



With #NetNeutraility the GOVT is picking winners & losers. I prefer the market do that.



Repeal is best option. — Google: "Tapper, Lewinsky, Date, Chubby" (@NolteNC) December 14, 2017

The Truth About #NetNeutrality - here's why these rules deserved to be tossed: pic.twitter.com/0St1UF13B2 — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) December 14, 2017

The Internet was free and open before the heavy-handed Title II Internet regulations placed in 2015 by the Obama Administration, and it will be free and open after they are repealed. #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/ca1IIvb3WB — Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) December 14, 2017

Hey everyone, look! #NetNeutrality got repealed and (exactly as I said would happen) - EVERYTHING IS EXACTLY THE SAME



Now, the only question is whether pro #NetNeutrality people will admit their narrative was a bunch of hysteria fueled propaganda. — Esoteric Claus 🥛 🍪 (@EsotericEntityy) December 14, 2017

I made this vid with @AjitPaiFCC to stoke up all the internet trolls arguing that the #NetNeutrality repeal will mean the end of free speech in America. Well it just got repealed and I see that you're still trolling freely so thanks for affirming that free speech still exists! pic.twitter.com/k2av15wNWa — Richie McG (@RichieMcGinniss) December 14, 2017

Ok…now on to the good stuff.

Against the repeal

We’re disappointed in the decision to gut #NetNeutrality protections that ushered in an unprecedented era of innovation, creativity & civic engagement. This is the beginning of a longer legal battle. Netflix stands w/ innovators, large & small, to oppose this misguided FCC order. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 14, 2017

3 people, 3 people decided for millions? #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/HfltUrGwgB — Apples n Bananas (@DiaBLoMaYoR249) December 14, 2017

THINGS YOU NEED TO DO RIGHT NOW:

🔘Call 202-759-7766

🔘OR Text "BATTLE" to 384-387

🔘Tell everyone you know to do that This decision on #NetNeutrality still needs to be taken to court where it’s already been repealed TWICE so don’t give up — Blanca Evette (@Evettexo) December 14, 2017

Whats the One Word you need to remember come November 2018?#NetNeutrality



What's the One word you need to remember come November 2020?#NetNeutrality



What's the One Word you need to remember some 2022, 2024, and 2026?#NetNeutrality



WE WILL REMEMBER THIS, GOP!! — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) December 14, 2017

Another #GreatWar is being waged on the plane identified as America.. #NetNeutrality



STAND YOUR GROUND. pic.twitter.com/a87qbpNPla — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 14, 2017