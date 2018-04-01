Trump’s America: Happy Easter, you losers!

The only question in Palm Beach on Sunday was which of God’s children would get Trump-slimed first.

Christ has died, Christ has risen — Donald Trump is going to insult again.

What? You thought that Easter, the holiest day of the Christian calendar, might soften the heart of America’s insult-spewing president?

Then, you probably also believe in the Easter Bunny! Anyone hoping for a modern miracle is feeling now like an April fool!

The only question in Palm Beach on Sunday was which of God’s children would get Trump-slimed first, as Donald, Melania and oh-yeah-she’s-my-other-daughter Tiffany Trump headed off to a joyous Easter service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. Bethesda is a special place for the Trumps. It’s where Melania and Donald were married and where son Barron was baptized.

Would it be the Mexicans? The Democrats? The DACA kids? Really, anyone could be targeted next on this blessed day.

We didn’t have to wait long to find out. Even before the 11 a.m. service, Trump was on the Twitter machine, hurling Easter stink-eggs at — you probably guessed it — the Mexicans. After a pro-forma “HAPPY EASTER!” he lit right in:“Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!”

Then, he promptly turned his Easter fire on the DACA kids, publicly rescinding his support for any deal with Democrats that might legalize undocumented immigrants brought here as children: “NO MORE DACA DEAL. These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!”

As he walked into church with his wife and daughter, Trump immediately dispelled any hope that the Bethesda Choir’s sweet hymns might spread some grace his way. Apparently forgetting that he was the one who ordered the end to Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the leader of the free world sneered: “They had a great chance. The Democrats blew it.”

Asked if all this meant he was giving up entirely on the undocumented children, he started walking and didn’t turn back.

Happy Easter Monday, everyone.

Metro columnist Ellis Henican is the best-selling author of a dozen books, including “TRUMPITUDE: The Secret Confessions of Donald’s Brain.” Join him on Twitter @henican.