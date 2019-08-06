10 powerful Toni Morrison quotes to get you through the day

“Oppressive language does more than represent violence; it is violence; does more than represent the limits of knowledge; it limits knowledge.”

“You wanna fly, you got to give up the s--- that weighs you down.”

“Like any artist without an art form, she became dangerous.”

“The function of freedom is to free someone else.”

“If there's a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.”

“Oppressive language does more than represent violence; it is violence; does more than represent the limits of knowledge; it limits knowledge.”

As you enter positions of trust and power, dream a little before you think.

"Love is never any better than the lover."

Here are 10 powerful and inspiring Toni Morrison quotes to keep you inspired and get you through the day.

Toni Morrison, the Pulitzer and Nobel-prize winning author who captured the hearts of many through her ability to document and capture the black American experience, has died. She was 88.

Morrison passed away Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York, according to a spokesperson for the publishing company Alfred A. Knopf. Her cause of death has not been released.

In 1993, Toni Morrison became the first African-American woman to receive a Nobel literature. The Swedish Academy said her novels are “characterized by visionary force and poetic import” and “gives life to an essential aspect of American reality.

Toni Morrison books, novels list

Over Toni Morrison’s career, she wrote 11 novels including “Beloved,” and “The Bluest Eye,” and five children’s books including “The Big Box,” “Peeny Butter Fudge,” and “Please, Louise.”

Toni Morrison quotes

Click through the gallery for 10 powerful quotes by Toni Morrison.