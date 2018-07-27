Trump paid hush money to 3 more women, one pregnant, says Avenatti

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says he has three new clients, and one claimed to be carrying Trump's child when she was paid off.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, says he is representing three other women who were paid to keep quiet about their affairs with Donald Trump, and one of them was pregnant.

Avenatti made the remarks Thursday night at a panel discussion in West Hollywood, KABC reported. He said Trump's estranged personal lawyer/fixer, Michael Cohen, was involved.

"There are three additional female clients of mine that have not been disclosed that were paid hush money prior to the 2016 election, whether it be from Michael Cohen on behalf of the president, an entity that Michael Cohen formed, or AMI," he said.

When asked if he had evidence to prove the women had relationships with Trump, Avenatti said, "Yes." He added that he couldn't discuss additional details but was getting clearance from his clients to do so.

He added: "Last time I checked, they weren't just handing out checks to anyone whether they had a relationship or not."

In an email to Bloomberg early Friday, Avenatti confirmed his new clients and said the payments were made in 2015 and 2016. He wouldn't reveal their names or say whether his new client's alleged pregnancy was brought to term.

"Three additional women. All paid hush money through various means. Time for Michael Cohen and Donald Trump to come 100 percent clean with the American people. All the documents, all the tapes, NOW. No more lies or lip service," Avenatti tweeted early Friday morning.

Avenatti has been representing Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) in a lawsuit against Trump and Cohen. He seeks to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement Daniels signed weeks before the 2016 election, for which she was paid $130,000 in exchange for keeping quiet about a sexual encounter she had with the president in 2006. Daniels claims she was coerced into signing the agreement, that it was invalid because Trump never signed it, and that Trump defamed her by calling her a liar when she sued to void the contract.