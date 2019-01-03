Twitter reacts to Governor Cuomo canceling L train shutdown

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference to announce he is halting the L train shutdown that was planned to start in April 2019 Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about the important announcement that approximately 250,000 daily commuters.

As soon as Gov. Cuomo made the announcement, people took to Twitter to express their concerns about the governor’s decision to halt the 15-month L train shutdown. According to MTA officials, the shutdown was needed in order to make necessary repairs to the Canarsie Tunnel, which was flooded and damaged during Hurricane Sandy.

Cuomo announced there will be some night and weekend service changes but the L train shutdown that was initially scheduled to begin in April will not happen. While many people took to Twitter to express pleasure in the announcement, others expressed concerns about how it will continue to delay the necessary repairs needed to the Canarsie Tunnel, which runs under the East River. Some people took the time to share their feelings about the New York governor.

Twitter reacts to Cuomo canceling L train shutdown

Honestly, I'd rather them shut down the #LTrain completely for 15 months than have whatever semblance of service we will now have for THREE YEARS! Are you kidding me with this? We had all come to terms with it. We had all prepared. Now we will be crammed onto too few trains... January 3, 2019

This Cuomo #Ltrain bomb means one of two things: he had planned this last min announcement all along, so he was always fucking with us, or he is doing this on a whim based on ego, so he is just fucking with us. Either way, he is fucking us. — vanshnookenraggen (@vanshnook) January 3, 2019

Amazon: Yo, andy, We just bought Queens but apparently there's some important train thing missing?

Cuomo: I got u #Ltrain: this smells fishy — lozeerose (@lozeerose) January 3, 2019

At least one person predicts how landlords must feel knowing that more people will continue to live in Williamsburg.

landlords in Williamsburg finding out the #Ltrain shut down is canceled pic.twitter.com/6DeAG7Zkow — Laura Perlongo (@LauraPerlongo) January 3, 2019

Someone is blasting Technotronic "Pump up the Jam" on this #LTrain — (((Y-Love))) (@ylove) December 14, 2018

the L train keeps changing its availability with little to no concern about how I've had to restructure my life around it so yes we are dating — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) January 3, 2019

Can we just call it like it is, and acknowledge that Cuomo is shutting down the L train shutdown because he's going to run in 2020 and can't have Manhattan and Brooklyn, or anyone else, hating him for a 15 month shutdown that would cripple the system? #LTrainShutdown — MsJessicaB (@MsJessicaB) January 3, 2019

Escape from HelL game

A Kickstarter was created for a board game based around the L train shutdown called Escape from HelL. The game is all about getting to Manhattan from Williamsburg when the L train shuts down. At the time this story was published, the Escape from HelL board game has 143 backers, raised $5,417 and has 15 days remaining in the campaign.

The board game's co-creator Hunter Fine told Metro that he is waiting to learn more details about the L train news and wants to continue to move forward with the game.

"No matter the outcome, Williamsburg residents will face varieties of 'hell' as the construction begins. The game is still moving forward, but we will update it to reflect the latest decisions/news."