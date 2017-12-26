U.S. experiences most widespread White Christmas in 5 years

On top of family bonding and prime gifts from your painstakingly long wish-list, another big indicator of a successful Christmas is snow. And this year, the U.S. experienced the most widespread White Christmas in five years.

According to Weather.com, almost half of the contiguous U.S. (the Lower 48 continental states) had at least one inch of snow on Christmas morning. This included areas from New England and the Great Lakes region to the Plains and the Pacific Northwest.

NOAA's National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center reported that, as of 1 a.m. EST Christmas Day, 49.2 percent of these states got snow, compared to 44 percent last year and an annual average of about 38 percent.

Last-minute flurries graced Kansas City and Des Moines (with one inch) as well as Chicago and Denver (with two inches). Seattle experienced a rare White Christmas, it’s first since 2008 and only its sixth since the 1890s.

Measurable snow on Christmas Eve in Seattle is a rare event. Since the 1890's here the complete list...



1. 2.6" 2008

2. 2.5" 1926

3. 1.5" 1911

4. 0.8" 1965

5. 0.4" 1902

6. 0.3" 1971



We will add 2017 to the list with the final numbers at little after midnight. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 25, 2017

Due to a lake-effect blizzard, Erie, Pennsylvania received 34 inches on Christmas Day, and the storm hit the area with 19 more before Tuesday morning, totaling 53 inches of snow. This shattered all previous records.

Erie, PA received 34" of snow on Christmas Day! This is a new all-time daily snowfall record. The previous record was 20" set on 11/22/56. For reference, the greatest 3-day snowfall in Erie was 30.2" (12/29-31/2002), greatest 7-day snowfall is 39.8" (12/27/01-1/2/2002) #pawx — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 26, 2017

In honor of this extensive winter wonderland, here’s a look at what Christmas-goers around the U.S. got to witness:

Woodinville, Washington

10/10 for the Christmas morning ambience A post shared by Caitlin (@callatini) on Dec 26, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

Chicago, Illinois

Columbus, Ohio

Ridgefield, Connecticut

Garden City, Idaho

Nature in our own backyard. #whitechristmas A post shared by Mark Stinson (@brandinnovator) on Dec 26, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Erie, Pennsylvania

Springwater, New York

Portalnd, Oregon

Barton in his element. #whitechristmas A post shared by Clark (@clacker0) on Dec 26, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Farmington, Utah

Denver, Colorado

Bayfield, Wisconsin