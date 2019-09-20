Where is Area 51? Google Maps satellite location, videos from raid attempt

Alien-hunters gather to "storm" Area 51 at an entrance to the military facility near Rachel, Nevada on September 20, 2019.

Alien enthusiasts traveled in droves to the secret military base in Nevada to search for aliens, but where is Area 51 on the map? What is the exact location of the secret military base known to everyone as Area 51?

There have been several Facebook event pages set up encouraging alien lovers to converge on the Nevada location on September 20, 2019.

Matty Roberts, a California college student, jokingly posted a Facebook event encouraging people to run into the secret Nevada military base by foot to “see them aliens.” According to Reuters, more than 1 million people expressed interest in the event. The United States Air Force encouraged alien enthusiasts not to raid the Area 51 military base, which is used for military training and combat aircraft testing.

He later partnered with Connie West, the co-owner of the Little A’Le’Inn to plan a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada called “Alienstock” which kicked off September 19.

With all the talk about people storming a secret military base to look for aliens and unidentified flying objects, you might be wondering, where exactly is Area 51, anyway?

Area 51 location on the map

Area 51 is a top-secret United States federal government-owned Military Base located in Hiko, Nevada which is located in Lincoln County. The Area 51 facilty used for military testing is officially called Homey Airport or Groom Lake. On Google Maps the location is listed as closed.

To view the secret military base known as Area 51 from above, you can go directly to the Google Maps coordinates by typing 37.24804, -115.800155 or visiting the link directly to the map.

You won’t see much by zooming into the satellite images of the Area 51 location. There are parking lots with vehicles, runways and aircraft visible on the map. There also roads that appear to go to the middle of nowhere which is enough to raise suspicion in just about any alien enthusiast.



If you are planning a trip to Lincoln County, Nevada to search for aliens and join other alien lovers trying to get to Area 51, you would have to fly to Las Vegas and then drive about 2.5 hours to Lincoln. We wish you the best of luck on your journey.



