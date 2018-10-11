Why we need to talk more about domestic violence

Domestic violence occurs in every type of relationship, including couples who are married, living together or who are simply dating. Photo: iStock

Twenty per minute.

That’s how many people are abused by an intimate partner every day in the United States.

One in every four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. More than 20,000 calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines every day, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"It’s important to know that there’s no picture of a survivor. It can happen to teenagers and older adults. It can happen to anyone regardless of age, socioeconomic status, gender identity, or race.” Rachel Goldsmith, Associate Vice President of Domestic Violence Shelters for Safe Horizon, told Metro.

Domestic violence occurs in every type of relationship, including couples who are married, living together or who are simply dating. And furthermore, it can manifest itself not only in physical violence, but also psychological abuse and economic coercion.

“Domestic violence is more common than most people realize. If you look around and think about the statistics, the enormity of the issue becomes evident.” Chris Mcmurry, member, Board of director of DomesticShelters.org told Metro. “We see an astonishing three million people visiting our website each year and that’s surely only a fraction of those experiencing domestic violence.

Many victims of domestic violence are afraid to leave their partner, and instead are forced to suffer in silence. Only half of domestic violence cases are reported to authorities, and only a third of victims injured in intimate partner violence receive medical care, according to Department of Justice.

“Reaching out for help is the greatest thing I’ve ever done but it was also the hardest. We need to be aware that leaving an abusive relationship is a hard and long process,” said New York resident and domestic violence survivor, who Metro will refer to as Beth, because she asked not to be identified.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: What to know

For the last 31 years, people in the U.S have honored the people who have lost their lives due to domestic violence during October, The Domestic Violence Awareness Month. October is the month for different communities to gather and discuss how to generate public awareness about domestic violence, prevention strategies and effective responses for victims.

On October 18th it’s time for wear purple day, also known as #PurpleThursday. An event where people all over the world promote awareness by wearing purple. Purple is a color that has long been used as a symbol for women seeking justice and for survivors reclaiming their power

“I’m wearing purple to remind our community that there are still countless people across our country that is constantly impacted by domestic violence,” Beth said.

“We should not stop reminding people of that until society has zero tolerance for domestic violence and all victims and survivors can be heard.”

Where to get help for domestic violence

If you’re experiencing any domestic violence or know someone who is there are many local and national hotlines that you can reach out to in order to get help. The people working on the hotlines have a long experience working with domestic violence issues and the call is always anonymous.

Local shelters across the United States provide safety, counseling, legal help, and other resources for victims and their children.

"One thing that is really important to note is that you can reach out for support even if you aren't ready to leave the relationship. Staff isn't here to tell the survivor what to do. We are here to offer support and help that person reach their individual goals.” Goldsmith said.

“Maybe it’s someone you only have heard about, maybe it’s someone you love or maybe it’s you. It can happen to anyone and we need to be strong together and help people to reach out for help," Beth said.

If you are in need of assistance please call the Safe Horizon hotline: 1-800-621-HOPE The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE