Witches will gather in Brooklyn to hex Brett Kavanaugh

Thousands of self-described witches will gather in Brooklyn later this week to try and put a hex on newly sworn in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

The Kavanaugh hexing event will take place on Oct. 20 at an occult bookstore and spiritual community in Bushwick called “Catland Books," according to its organizer. The book store's co-owner, Dakota Bracciale, who identifies as a witch, told Metro that the ritual is a gathering for people who want to challenge the “Trumpster fire” and Kavanaugh's SCOTUS confirmation.

Kavanaugh has denied multiple allegations of sexual assault, which came to light during his Supreme Court nomination hearings. Most notably, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee before Kavanaugh was voted in to the role, stating that she was “100 percent” certain Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school.

Despite the allegations, Kavanaugh was confirmed to the highest court in the nation, a move that unleashed a tidal wave of outrage from survivors of sexual assault and inspired protests across the country. Bracciale and others in the witchcraft community are among those angered by Kavanaugh's appointment.

“We’re not going to let monsters like Trump and Kavanaugh win," Bracciale told Metro. "The system is broken and the people in charge need to be taken down."

Witches seek 'justice' in Kavanaugh sexual abuse scandal

Bracciale explained that for some, using witchcraft and rituals like hexing is the only way to attain justice. “Witchcraft has always been practiced by people who are cast out, harmed by society and have to make their own way,” Bracciale said.

“[Kavanaugh] will be the focal point, but by no means, the only target, so bring your rage and all of the axes you’ve got to grind,” says the store’s hexing invitation. “The event will embrace the powers of witchcraft to bring justice to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him.”

“Cursing and hexing has always been a key part of witchcraft. It’s a ritual with the intention of harming the target,” Bracciale said. “The exact spells spoken during the ritual is different for every individual. Some people may want to focus on Brett Kavanaugh and others on their sexual assaulter, rapists or abusive partners.”

The event sold out quickly, Bracciale said. It has been viewed about 750,000 times on Facebook and 1,300 people said they plan to attend the event.

“We have had three hexes of President Donald Trump but the response has been nothing like this. It’s overwhelming but also really great," Bracciale said. “In comparison with the hexes on Trump, the hex scheduled for Kavanaugh has received about twice the response.”

Tickets to the event cost $10 and half of the proceeds will be donated to the Ali Forney Center and Planned Parenthood. Although the event is sold out, anyone interested can still by tickets to donate money and support the community.

“Everyone regardless of belief is welcome, actually usually only half of the people attending believe in witchcraft,” Bracciale said.

“We want to go together and tell survivors that we see you and that we can hear you.”