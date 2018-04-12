Here are the most admired people in the world according to YouGov poll

Former President Barack Obama was named the most admired man in 18 of the 35 countries surveyed.

Former president of the United States Barack Obama was named the second most admired man in the world in a recent YouGov survey.

Bill Gates was named the most admired man in the world in 2018 by YouGov based on a recent survey.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey was ranked the third most admired woman in the world according to a recent YouGov survey.

Former first lady Michelle Obama was ranked the second most admired woman in the world.

Angelina Jolie was named the most admired woman in the world in 2018 by YouGov based on a recent survey.

A YouGov poll reveals the world’s most admired people in the world in 2018 and President Donald Trump may not appreciate where he was ranked in this year’s survey.

Although there are several controversies and scandals surrounding the current president of the United States, Donald Trump was ranked the second most admired man in the United States, receiving 10.70 percent of the votes. Former President Barack Obama was ranked the number one most admired man in the United States, with 24 percent of the votes. As for first and former first ladies, Michelle Obama was ranked the number one most admired woman in the United States (13,20 percent) and Melania Trump was ranked 10 (3.60 percent).

In the United States, Billy Graham, Pope Francis, Bill Gates and Dwayne Johnson are all considered to be some of the most admired men in the United States. As for women, Queen Elizabeth II, Hillary Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres and Ruth Bader Ginsburg are popular according to the 2018 YouGov poll.

YouGov poll: Most admired people in the United States

Here’s the complete list of the most admired men and women in the United States according to YouGov.

YouGov poll: Most admired men and women in the world

When it comes to the most admired people in the world, YouGov surveyed 37,000 people in 35 different countries.

According to the YouGov poll, Bill Gates is the most admired man in the world, receiving 9.9 percent of the total vote. Barack Obama is second (9.7 percent) and Jackie Chan is ranked third (5.5 percent). YouGov survey data shows Angelina Jolie is the most admired woman in the world (8.2 percent), former first lady Michelle Obama is second (8.0 percent) and Oprah Winfrey is ranked third (7.1 percent).

Bill Gates and Angelina Jolie are the most admired man and woman in the world, our new 35-country study finds. Barack and Michelle Obama are second in each category, while Jackie Chan and Oprah Winfrey come third https://t.co/RzfYg4DJB8 pic.twitter.com/quXFXQ0KU0 — YouGov (@YouGov) April 11, 2018

YouGov also lists who is the most admired person in each of the 35 countries used in the survey. Former President Barack Obama is more admired than President Trump in every country except Russia. Russians ranked Donald Trump at 19 and Barack Obama at 20. Not surprisingly, Vladimir Putin is the most admired person in Russia.

Barack Obama vs. Donald Trump

When it comes to looking at who is the most admired of the two presidents, YouGov data shows that former President Barack Obama is the most admired man in 18 of the 35 countries used in the poll. President Trump was ranked second in the United States and fifth in Poland. In all other countries, President Trump was ranked 7th and lower. In Pakistan and Indonesia, President Trump was ranked 19 out of 20.