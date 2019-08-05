NFL betting gambling odds Patriots Titans win total over unders - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots have the highest Over – Under win total at MetroBet.us/Sugar at 11.

That number seems about right as the Pats have gone Over 11 wins in eight of the last nine seasons.

The only outlier?

Last season, actually, when the Pats hit 11 wins right on the nose with an 11-5 record. They only found their groove in the playoffs, and now more than ever New England treats the regular season as something slightly more important than 16 exhibition games – a tune-up for the postseason. That’s not to say that the Patriots will finish as a Wild Card at 9-7 or 10-6, though.

Bill Belichick has always highly valued getting one of the top two seeds in the AFC, and the only way to typically get there is to get to 12 or 13 wins.

The Pats barely squeaked by Kansas City on the road in the AFC Championship game, and here’s thinking that Belichick will place a little more emphasis on the regular season than he did a year ago, given the importance of home field advantage throughout the postseason.

With a roster that has slightly improved overall since last year (the additions of LB Jamie Collins, DE Michael Bennett, WR Demaryius Thomas and first round stud WR N’Keal Harry should pay off immensely) – 12 victories seems about right.

The play: $10 on Patriots Over 11 wins at MetroBet.us/Sugar

Titans

The Titans offer some of the best value available at MetroBet.us/Sugar as 8 wins seems quite low for a team on the upswing, and a team that has gone 9-7 in each of the past three seasons.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has brought toughness to a deep Titans roster, and Tennessee was still in the playoff mix at the end of last year despite a rugged schedule. Vrabel’s Titans posted home wins over the Eagles and Patriots, and road wins over the Cowboys and Jaguars (early in the season when Jacksonville still looked like a contender).

They also filled some major holes this offseason, bringing in Ryan Tannehill to back-up the injury prone Marcus Mariota, landing DE Cameron Wake and WR Adam Humphries in free agency, and nabbing guard Rodger Saffold in free agency as well.

The play: $10 on Titans Over 8 wins at MetroBet.us/Sugar