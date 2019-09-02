NFL prop bets: Eagles or Cowboys more wins in 2019 regular season? - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There are dozens of Eagles-related player and team prop bets available to bet on right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar, and today we’ll highlight a couple of team props that pits the Birds against the hated Cowboys.

Under NFL Futures Props at MetroBet.us/Sugar, you can bet on the following:

Team to win most games

PHI Eagles -165

DAL Cowboys +135

Bet Now

Eagles to go 2-0 vs. Dallas in regular season

Yes +200

Bet Now

There hasn’t been a team to win the NFC East in back-to-back seasons since the Eagles pulled it off 16 years ago, and we should expect that trend to continue this season. Dallas won the division with a 10-6 record in 2018, but all signs point to the Eagles grabbing the crown – and having a better record – this season.

The Cowboys lost offensive coordinator Scott Linehan this offseason, as well as wide receiver Cole Beasley, and this coming year they’ll be relying on 37-year-old tight end Jason Witten to contribute right away despite the fact that a year ago at this time he was gearing up to be one of the worst announcers in the history of Monday Night Football. Pre-season drama is never a good sign either, and the Cowboys have had plenty of that this summer with Zeke Ellliott.

Dallas also has been the most “zig-zaggy” team in the NFL this side of Carolina in recent years, and that trend points to a down season in 2019. Here are the Cowboys’ last five seasons:

2014: 12-4

2015: 4-12

2016: 13-3

2017: 9-7

2018: 10-6

So I really like the Eagles at -165 here in the “Team to win most games” prop. As for the Eagles to go 2-0 against Dallas, that’s probably a stay-away.

The Eagles haven’t gone 2-0 against their rival since 2011, and in five of the last six years the two teams have split the season series.

The play: $10 on Eagles “Team to win most games” at MetroBet.us/Sugar