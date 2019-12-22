NFL roundup: Garoppolo, 49ers eliminate Rams on late drive - Metro US

Jimmy Garoppolo converted a pair of third-and-16s in the final two minutes to set up Robbie Gould for a 33-yard, final-play field goal Saturday night, giving the host San Francisco 49ers a dramatic 34-31 victory that eliminated the Los Angeles Rams from postseason contention.

Gould’s kick capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive and pushed the 49ers (12-3) a half-game ahead of Seattle (11-3) for the NFC West lead and the inside track to top seeding in the NFC playoffs.

The win also capped a season-series sweep for the 49ers over the Rams, after they won 20-7 in Los Angeles in Week 6. The Rams (8-7), the defending NFC champions, needed to win out and have Minnesota lose out in order to reach the postseason.

Garoppolo threw for 248 yards, two interceptions and a fourth-quarter touchdown to George Kittle from 7 yards out that gave San Francisco a 31-28 lead, before Greg Zuerlein’s game-tying 52-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining. Jared Goff threw TD passes and Todd Gurley scored a pair of touchdowns.

Patriots 24, Bills 17

Rex Burkhead’s 1-yard run with 5:06 remaining gave New England a victory against visiting Buffalo, clinching another AFC East Division title.

The Patriots scored the game’s final 11 points to defeat the Bills for the second time this season and the seventh time in a row. It’s the 11th year in a row in which New England (12-3) has won its division, extending its post-merger (since 1970) NFL record.

Buffalo (10-5) surged ahead with a strong third quarter, but it couldn’t put away the Patriots. It marked only the second road loss of the season for the Bills, who had won at Dallas and at Pittsburgh during the past month.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed 26 of 33 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown without an interception, with his rating of 111.0 snapping a career-long streak of nine games with a rating below 100. New England running back Sony Michel gained a season-high 96 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Texans 23, Buccaneers 20

Jahleel Addae recorded the fourth interception of Jameis Winston with just under 90 seconds remaining, and visiting Houston clinched its fourth AFC South title in five seasons with a victory over Tampa Bay.

With the Buccaneers facing third-and-1 at their 38-yard line, Addae snagged a pass intended for running back Dare Ogunbowale. It marked the 28th interception on the season for Winston and the fifth turnover for the Buccaneers (7-8), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Winston passed for 335 yards and a touchdown but, as often has been the case, the turnovers proved to be his undoing. Winston has thrown at least four interceptions in a game three times in 2019.

Ka’imi Fairbairn booted field goals of 25 and 37 yards in the second half for the Texans (10-5), who allowed just 154 yards and a 41-yard Matt Gay field goal following the intermission. Hobbled by a lower leg injury throughout the second half, Texans QB Deshaun Watson posted 184 yards and an interception.

–Field Level Media