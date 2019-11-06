NFL Trade Rumors Rob Gronkowski Gronk Patriots return imminent? - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The door is still open for Rob Gronkowski to return to the Patriots this season, but time is running out.

Gronk has until the day after Thanksgiving to make a comeback in New England for the 2019 NFL season.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio said this week that a source “with knowledge of the situation” said there is a 20 percent chance that Gronkowski comes back to the Pats.

“Maybe one day, if I’m missing the game and I feel I need to play then I’ll go do it,” Gronkowski recently told the Toronto Sun. “But that’s what I love about it, is I have the option to be able to go back and play. Which is great. That’s what I love. Having the option to be able to go back and play.”

The Patriots would surely love for Gronk to exercise that option right now as the New England offense has been the weak link to the Patriots’ operation all season long. Not only is the Patriots passing game suffering due to Gronkowski being in pseudo-retirement, but the running game is as well. Gronkowski proved to be one of the best rush blockers in the NFL last season during the Pats’ run to another Super Bowl title.

Gronkowski return speculation arose once again this week when Twitter user Mo Chanel tweeted out that his “source with New England” confirmed that Gronk would be back by Week 13. For the record, Mo Chanel admitted to Barstool Sports’ Kirk Minihane last month that he is not a real reporter.