NFL Week 10 selections, betting analysis, advice - Metro US

Here are two strong wagers to consider in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5)

Moneyline: Cardinals +190, Buccaneers -220

Betting Total: 51.5 points

Time (Eastern): 1 p.m.

Sunday afternoon’s clash at Raymond James Stadium between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is likely to be the highest-scoring game of the week, so Over bettors are in good position to cash here.

Both the Cardinals and Buccaneers feature passing defenses in the bottom five of the league. Tampa quarterback Jameis Winston has tallied 275 passing yards or more in five of his last six contests, and the INT-prone signal caller faces an Arizona unit that’s recorded just two picks all season, the lowest mark in the NFL.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has cleaned up his act since a bumpy beginning to his rookie season, throwing no INTs in his last five games. His offense got a boost from recently-acquired running back Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries against the 49ers last Thursday.

The Over has cashed in six straight games for the Bucs, while the Cards have exceeded the total in nine of their last 12 road games against teams with losing home records, per Covers.com.

The play: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers Over

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (-5)

Moneyline: Panthers +195, Packers -215

Betting Total: 47 points

Time (Eastern): 4:25 p.m.

Carolina tailback Christian McCaffrey is poised for another superlative performance as the Panthers face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

McCaffrey is fresh off one of his best efforts of the season as he ran for 146 yards (24 carries) and tallied another 20 yards in receptions in a 30-20 victory over the Titans. He is averaging 155.5 yards from scrimmage in eight games this year and faces a Green Bay defense that’s allowed the fifth-most yards per game to running backs through Week 9 (per fulltimefantasy.com).

Carolina’s defense is a respectable ninth in passing yards allowed per game but, more importantly, is tops in the NFL in sacks. That spells trouble for Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers, who suits up behind an offensive line that’s a modest 14th in sacks allowed this season.

The trends are not on Green Bay’s side either. The Panthers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six overall and have covered in four of their last five road games. The Packers are just 6-13-1 against the spread in their last 20 conference games, per Covers.com.

The play: Panthers spread

