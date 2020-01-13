NHL roundup: Devils snap Lightning’s 10-game win streak - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Louis Domingue made 26 saves against his former team as the New Jersey Devils snapped Tampa Bay’s franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Sunday night in Newark, N.J.

Andy Greene and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist, and Travis Zajac also scored for New Jersey, which completed an impressive back-to-back that began Saturday night with a 5-1 victory at Metropolitan Division-leading Washington. Domingue also picked up the win in that one with 33 saves.

Tyler Johnson scored for Tampa Bay, which suffered its first loss since a 3-1 setback at Washington on Dec. 21. The Lightning took a 1-0 lead 37 seconds into the second period on Johnson’s 11th goal of the season and the 150th of his career.

Greene tied it with his first goal of the season, firing a slap shot from the top of the left circle past a screen by Wayne Simmonds and inside the right post. It snapped the Lightning’s shutout streak at 169:05, as well as a streak of 13 consecutive goals scored by Tampa Bay that began in the second period of Tuesday’s 9-2 victory over Vancouver.

Panthers 8, Maple Leafs 4

Jonathan Huberdeau became Florida’s all-time leading scorer in the club’s best offensive game this season, lifting the Panthers to a rout of Toronto.

The Panthers held a 7-1 lead at 12:37 of the second period and withstood three consecutive goals by the Maple Leafs, who lost their fifth straight in South Florida.

An All-Star selection, Huberdeau collected a goal and an assist to boost his career point total to a franchise-best 420 — one more than Olli Jokinen. Mike Hoffman potted two goals, Vincent Trocheck and captain Aleksander Barkov each had a goal and two assists and Frank Vatrano had one of each. Defenseman Josh Brown and Mike Matheson also tallied for Florida, which recorded a season-high scoring output.

Penguins 4, Coyotes 3 (SO)

Teddy Blueger flipped a shot under the crossbar in the eighth round of the shootout to give visiting Pittsburgh a win over Arizona.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust and Arizona’s Taylor Hall each converted in the third round of the shootout. Blueger scored to give the Penguins the advantage, and goaltender Tristan Jarry sealed the win by stopping Carl Soderberg.

Jared McCann, Patric Hornqvist and Brandon Tanev each scored, and Evgeni Malkin notched two assists for Pittsburgh, which finished a road trip with a 3-0-0 record. Jarry finished with 24 saves for the Penguins.

Predators 1, Jets 0

Juuse Saros was outstanding in his first start for new coach John Hynes, registering 28 saves in Nashville’s win at Winnipeg.

The backup to No. 1 netminder Pekka Rinne, Saros (6-7-4) recorded his first shutout of the season and eighth of his career in front of Hynes, who won for the second time in three games since being hired by Nashville as the franchise’s third head coach on Tuesday.

Kyle Turris’ first-period goal proved to be enough for the Predators, who won their second straight and broke a four-game losing streak against Winnipeg. Yakov Trenin claimed the lone assist, but captain Roman Josi’s career-best 12-game point streak came to an end.

Canucks 4, Wild 1

Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat and Troy Stecher each scored in the second period, and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves as Vancouver beat host Minnesota.

Horvat added an empty-net goal in the third period for the Canucks, who have won two straight and nine of their past 11 games to stay in the thick of the top-heavy Pacific Division.

Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves for the Wild, who have lost three straight and have just four wins in the past 12 outings (4-7-1).

Sabers 5, Red Wings 1

Evan Rodrigues scored his first two goals of the season, and Buffalo snapped a six-game road winless streak with an easy victory at Detroit.

Rodrigues had gone scoreless in 25 games before his breakthrough performance.

The Red Wings had won their previous three home games.

–Field Level Media