NHL roundup: Ovechkin alone at No. 11 on goals list - Metro US

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into sole possession of 11th place on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Monday night.

Ovechkin broke out of a tie with Teemu Selanne (684 goals) when he scored 11:58 into the game, and he added his second of the night about five minutes later. His 686 goals leave the Washington captain just four goals behind Mario Lemieux, who is alone in 10th place overall.

Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov posted his first career shutout with 23 saves and improved his record to 13-2-1 this year. Samsonov has won eight straight while backing up starter Braden Holtby, tying the franchise’s longest victory streak by a rookie goalie.

Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for Carolina, which saw its three-game winning streak end. The Capitals snapped a two-game skid.

Canadiens 2, Flames 0

Jordan Weal scored early, Ryan Poehling scored late, and Carey Price made 31 saves for his 46th career shutout as host Montreal cooled off Calgary.

The Canadiens were the aggressor most of the evening, outshooting Calgary 37-31. Price and the defense in front of him were solid enough to help Montreal win back-to-back games following an 0-7-1 slide. With his second shutout of the season, Price tied Hall of Famer Ken Dryden for third place on Montreal’s career shutout list.

Calgary, meanwhile, was blanked for the sixth time this season and saw its five-game winning streak come to an end. David Rittich stopped 35 shots for the Flames, who entered winners of three straight on the road and amid an 8-1-1 stretch away from home.

Rangers 6, Islanders 2

Artemi Panarin scored twice in the third period and collected three assists for the second five-point game of his career as the host Rangers won the first meeting of the New York City rivals this season.

Jesper Fast scored in the first period for the Rangers, while Chris Kreider and defenseman Adam Fox scored in the second period, and Jacob Trouba accounted for the Rangers’ sixth goal during a power play in the third period. Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves.

Jordan Eberle scored 18 seconds into the game, and Brock Nelson added a power-play goal in the third for the Islanders, who are 11-10-2 since a team-record 17-game point streak (15-0-2) from Oct. 12-Nov. 23. Semyon Varlamov allowed six goals on 35 shots and was pulled after Trouba’s goal. Thomas Greiss finished up with one save over the final 9:45.

Flyers 6, Bruins 5 (SO)

Travis Konecny scored in the fifth round of a shootout to complete Philadelphia’s come-from-behind victory over visiting Boston. Brad Marchand then had a chance to score in the shootout, but he overskated the puck to end the game.

Travis Sanheim scored two goals, Sean Couturier added one goal and two assists, and Kevin Hayes and Connor Bunnaman had one goal apiece for the Flyers, who improved to 5-5 in shootouts this season. Jake Voracek also had two assists, and goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia.

David Krejci scored two goals, and Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork had one goal and one assist each. David Pastrnak contributed one goal, and Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk registered two assists apiece. The Bruins, who got 34 saves from Jaroslav Halak, fell to 0-7 in shootouts this season.

Blues 4, Ducks 1

Tyler Bozak scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and St. Louis defeated visiting Anaheim for its ninth consecutive home victory.

Alexander Steen, Jaden Schwartz and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Western Conference-leading Blues, who are 12-2-1 on their past 15 games overall. Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis, and Jake Allen made 20 saves.

Max Comtois scored, and John Gibson stopped 30 of 34 shots for the Ducks, who are 1-6-1 in their past eight games.

–Field Level Media