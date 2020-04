Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday accepted $58.626 billion in overnight bids from primary dealers in a repurchase agreement (repo) operation meant to keep the federal funds rate within the target range.

The U.S. overnight repo rate on Tuesday was 1.57% before the repo operation, versus Friday’s 1.59%.

Financial markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

