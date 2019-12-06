NYPD cop bites into sandwich, cuts himself on razor blade - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A NYC police officer was hurt when he bit into a Queens bodega sandwich and cut his mouth on a razor blade tucked inside.

The officer bought the sandwich around 4:30 p.m. Thursday from Bon Appetit in Rockaway Park, and upon eating it immediately felt something cut the inside of his mouth. He soon found the razor blade tucked inside the sandwich.

Officials told NBC that the officer is part of the department’s Critical Response Command team. He has not been identified to media at this time.

The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

NYPD told outlets that they are currently working on getting access to the surveillance cameras at the bodega. It was also reported that a DNA sample was recovered from the blade and is being tested.

No previous issues have been reported at the bodega. The store’s manager told NBC they were unaware of the incident. NYPD told outlets that the investigation is ongoing.