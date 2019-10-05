Packers Larry Fitzgerald NFL Trade Rumors Eagles Patriots chatter - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

We are entering the golden age of NFL trades as the league is now taking an NBA-style approach to swapping before the deadline. Teams that are headed nowhere are now poised to sell off parts in exchange for future assets.

There’s been plenty of buzz in recent days about the Broncos potentially shipping out wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, but we should also look at the 0-3-1 Cardinals as a team that could be a seller in late October.

Fitzgerald signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals worth $11 million this past spring. The short-term deal is extremely appealing for contending teams that could use Fitzgerald as a rental in a Super Bowl push.

The Eagles have been one of the more active teams in the trade market these past few weeks as Howie Roseman is looking at upgrades at nearly every position. Roseman reportedly inquired about trades for Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in recent weeks but the asking prices from Los Angeles and Jacksonville were said to be way too high.

Fitzgerald could be pried from the Cardinals for a relative song (i.e. a third or fourth round pick) when compared to what it would have took for the Eagles to land Gordon or Ramsey.

The Eagles had brutal luck with injuries at the wide receiver position this season, and Fitzgerald would fit seamlessly into Doug Pederson’s offense.

Another team that has been highly active in looking at upgrades, particularly at receiver, is the Patriots. Bill Belichick has to sort out the financial situation regarding Antonio Brown, as Brown filed a grievance, but the Patriots are still expected to be aggressive as we near the deadline.

A trade for Fitzgerald, who the Patriots have salivated over in the past, is much more likely than the team making a deal for Stefon Diggs as Diggs’ contract runs through 2023. The Patriots love short-term deals with big money players (Darrelle Revis from several years back, and the recent attempt with Brown).

The Packers are another contender with a need a receiver and Green Bay has the salary cap space available to absorb Fitzgerald. Green Bay has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Sanders in recent weeks, so if Steve Keim makes Fitzgerald available in trade talks you can bet the Packers will be in the mix.