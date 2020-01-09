Cuba Libre and Philly residents are doing their part to help Puerto Rico

With all of the devastation happening in Puerto Rico, many Philadelphians have felt compelled to offer their support, and after seeing the destruction on the news it really is hard to turn a blind eye.

The earthquake that hit the US territory early Tuesday morning and the multiple quakes that followed have killed one person, injured nine, left 250,000 people without water and half a million without power as reported by 6abc.com.

Sticking to Philly's nickname as "The City of Brotherly Love," many residents and businesses have been raising awareness and doing their part to help in the wake of this natural disaster.

Cuba Libre in Old City recently announced its plan to make an impact, and they need the help of Philadelphia residents. Any diner who heads to the restaurant can help make a difference by “rounding up” their purchases to the nearest dollar (or more) when using a credit or debit card through Feb. 1. According to the release, an extra line at the bottom of guests’ lunch, brunch and dinner checks will be added where patrons can donate to the Hispanic Federation (HF), the nation’s premier Latino nonprofit organization that works to promote the well-being of the Latino community. Cube Libre will also be matching guests’ donations to the charity every Sunday throughout the campaign.

The donation drive will take place at all four Cuba Libre locations in Philadelphia, Atlantic City, Orlando and Washington D.C.

“When we heard about the earthquake, we realized that we had to do something to support the people of Puerto Rico,” said Barry Gutin, Principal & Co-Founder in a release. “The U.S. territory is near and dear to our hearts, as we have many employees with family members there and just recently, we announced plans to open a new location in San Juan. Groundbreaking for the 10,000 square foot restaurant is slated for next month at Plaza Las Américas, the largest shopping mall in the Caribbean.” Cuba Libre San Juan will be the sixth location for the growing brand.

6abc.com also reports that statements have been made by activist Nancy Santiago (who now lives in Puerto Rico but has roots in Philadelphia) and Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez in regards on how to help. The Councilwoman urged city residents to contribute to the Salvation Army Puerto Rico to help provide food, water and other emergency services to the US territory as well as looking into other non-profits providing support. Philly is home to approximately 134,000 Puerto Rican residents.