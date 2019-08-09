PHOTOS: Camila Cabello latest Instagram pics, best looks - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Camila Cabello has been out and about and is certainly enjoying her summer.

The 22 year-old singer was recently spotted in New York City holding hands with singer Shawn Mendes. The two are said to be dating and have been enjoying lots of quality time together

The two have been spotted several times together during the summer, including some pretty intense make-out moments in Miami Beach.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Miami Beach video

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes together in NYC

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were also spotted out and about together in New York city to celebrate Mendes’s 21st birthday.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello video – “Señorita”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also team up in a video for Mendes’s single “Señorita” and the chemistry is obvious.

During Cabello’s Variety interview she was asked about the collaboration with Mendes in the new video. Cabello said she’s known Shawn for a long time and “it’s so much fun getting to ork on things with somebody who means a lot to you.”

Camila Cabello on cover of Variety

Camila Cabello new Instagram pics

Aside from being spotted out and about with her rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes and teasing an upcoming album, she also keeps her 37 million Instagram followers happy with posts of her latest looks.