PHOTOS: Camila Cabello latest Instagram pics, best looks - Metro US

Camila Cabello has been out and about and is certainly enjoying her summer.
The 22 year-old singer was recently spotted in New York City holding hands with singer Shawn Mendes. The two are said to be dating and have been enjoying lots of quality time together
The two have been spotted several times together during the summer, including some pretty intense make-out moments in Miami Beach.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Miami Beach video
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes together in NYC
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were also spotted out and about together in New York city to celebrate Mendes’s 21st birthday.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello video – “Señorita”
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also team up in a video for Mendes’s single “Señorita” and the chemistry is obvious.
During Cabello’s Variety interview she was asked about the collaboration with Mendes in the new video. Cabello said she’s known Shawn for a long time and “it’s so much fun getting to ork on things with somebody who means a lot to you.”
Camila Cabello on cover of Variety
Camila Cabello new Instagram pics
Aside from being spotted out and about with her rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes and teasing an upcoming album, she also keeps her 37 million Instagram followers happy with posts of her latest looks.
(part 2..) The truth is you decide who you’re going to be. Every day. I’m not talking about talent or success. I just mean the type of person you’re going to be. If you haven’t been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things… it doesn’t mean you can’t be. The other you needs to grab little you by the hand, yank you by the hairs and tell you, “Let’s go.” Little me hasn’t left. I just don’t let her boss me around as much. I felt like sharing because I think sometimes we see other people do things and think “Ah, well.. that’s just not me. I’ve never been like that.” It’s NOT TRUE. I’m telling you. I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to… still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories. The essence of me is the same, but i’ve changed so much as a person. You choose who you’re going to be. Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always- and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that. You’re worth the fight. It’s the most worthwhile one there is. Love you ❤️