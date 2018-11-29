Search for NJ’s best online casino: Tropicana review

Tropicana’s variety of table games make this a great online casino for those seeking craps, Hi-Lo, Pai Gow, plus it has everything else you’d expect.

MetroPlay's Tropicana Online review is up next in the search for New Jersey’s best online casinos. We’re looking for casinos that offer the best mix of deposit bonuses, easy sign-ups, painless deposits and interesting and exciting games. The winning casino will rank well in all the facts and specs, but additionally will need to offer a clean, intuitive, enjoyable experience for players.

So, whether you’re looking for a betting outlet to pass the time while you’re riding the bus to work, or just prefer your sofa over the buzz of Atlantic City, MetroPlay reviews will help you find the right fit.

Remember, no single casino will fit everyone’s needs, so go explore. Just as you would cruise the Atlantic City boardwalk looking for a hot table, join a few sites and see which one you like best.

Here is MetroPlay’s review of Tropicana, one of the most established names in New Jersey gaming, whether you’re talking online casinos or brick-and-mortar locations in Atlantic City.

About Tropicana's online casino

Tropicana joined the online casino market in 2013. It is a joint product of the Trop’s brick-and-mortar location in Atlantic City and the British online gaming company Gamesy.

How to sign up

Tropicana makes it very easy to set up and register an account. Click on the “Join" button on the main page and you are asked to create a username and password and enter your personal info — name, address, date of birth, and social security number. If you’re already a Trop Advantage Member through their Atlantic City location, you can skip some of the process by entering your account number and PIN.



Banking: Deposits and withdrawals

• Instant eCheck — The fastest and easiest way to deposit funds into your account. You have to enter your bank’s routing number, bank account number and driver’s license number. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• Visa/MasterCard — Use your debit or credit card to deposit. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• Bank transfer — A great option if you don’t want to share your naming details. Tropicana accepts online transfers from most major banks. Instant deposit; the preferred method for withdrawal.

• Neteller — eWallet. Instant deposit; only available for withdrawal if you use this method for deposit.

• PayNearMe — Deposit funds into your online account at a local 7-Eleven or through other participating retailers. Deposit takes 15-20 minutes; not available for withdrawal.

Two other options for withdrawal:

• Cash at casino cage — You can pick up your cash at the cashier at the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City. Unlike other online casinos, however, you can not make a deposit in person.

• Check — You can request a check be mailed to you.

Promotions and rewards

Tropicana’s online casino offers new players up to $100 in bonus money just for signing up. You receive an email telling you how much in bonus money you won. The minimum requirement for wagering is only 1X the amount received.

Unlike most other online casinos, the Trop does not offer a deposit match, however they have a rebate or cash back program for new players. Players who lose more than 90 percent of their initial deposit can get a refund of their loss, but this is capped at $100. The losses must be within seven days of the initial deposit.

Trop Points — For every $15 you wager on 90 Ball Bingo, every $40 on slots and every $100 on any other game, players earn one Trop Point. After collecting 20 Trop Points, you can redeem them for bonus money.

Trop VIP rewards — The website does not detail the requirements to become a Tropicana VIP player, but the assumption is that only high rollers or high-volume players would be invited to join the VIP program. VIPs receive personalized service from the Trop team and have access to exclusive services, features and offers such as:

• Regular bonuses based on play

• Birthday bonuses

• Personalized gifts

• Personalized game reviews and advice tailored for the players

• Other benefits include:

• Weekend trips to the Tropicana in Atlantic City

• Premium tickets to shows and sporting events

• Luxury dining

• Personalized treats created by their account managers

Community jackpot — Players who wager real money at any game have a chance to win a special key that unlocks the community jackpot. Prizes range from $500-$10,000. As an added bonus, when someone hits the jackpot, any player who wagered in the last hour, even if they are no longer online, wins a share of the jackpot.

Free daily spins — Tropicana offers two free games with the chance to earn spins on real money slots.

Refer a friend — Each friend who registers will receive $10 in bonus money when they make a deposit of at least $10 and the player referring the friend will receive $50 in bonus money. There is only a 1X minimum wagering requirement before you can collect the money.

The experience at Tropicana online

Tropicana’s online casino has a very clean, easy-to-navigate site with bright graphics. You can play all their games in demo mode without even having to register for the site. That’s a really nice feature if you want to take the site for a test spin before entering all your personal details and signing up. But believe me, you’ll want to. The Trop offers a mix of games not seen at most casinos, from craps to Pai Gow Poker to many variations on video poker. The site makes gaming very easy. It’s simple to toggle between games and the main lobby, and their promotions and rewards are easily found from the main page.

Tropicana’s customer service also is there to guide you along the way during signup.

Types of games

Blackjack: Six types are offered.

1. Atlantic City Blackjack: Generous hand options including splitting on any two cards, doubling down on any two cards, doubling after a split. Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

2. Single Deck Blackjack: Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

3. High Stakes Blackjack: Same rules as AC Blackjack. Table minimum $50; maximum $2,500.

4. Multihand Blackjack: Standard rules; can bet on up to five hands. Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

5. Vegas DownTown Blackjack: A variation on AC Blackjack. Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

6. Vegas Strip Blackjack: Another variation on AC Blackjack. Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

Roulette: Three types are offered: American, Single Zero and Single Zero High Stakes. Table minimum 10 cents-$10; maximum $1,000-$4,000.

Craps: Tropicana is one of the few online casinos in New Jersey to offer the wildly popular dice game. They are only one of five operators — Virgin Casino, Betfair, Pala Casino and the Borgata — to have the digital version of game. Online craps plays exactly how you expect in a casino but obviously, the roll of the dice is automated. If you’re like me and could never figure out all the betting options, demo mode or low stakes is a great way to learn. Table minimum 10 cents; maximum $1,000.

Hi-Lo: So simple, so much fun. If you’re new to gambling or a bit of a novice when it comes to card game strategy, definitely check out this game. The rules are very much as the name implies. The player guesses if the next card in the deck will be higher or lower than the card before it. The game only uses 13 cards, one suit, meaning the same card can come up every other hand, so players beware! Only Tropicana and its online partner Virgin Casino offer Hi-Lo. Table minimum 20 cents; maximum $250.

Pai Gow Poker: A casino classic, but like Hi-Lo, only the Trop and Virgin offer the game. It’s a variation on the Chinese game using a standard deck of cards instead of dominoes. The game is easy to learn but takes quite a bit of strategy to understand all the betting nuances and money management. Essentially, both the player and dealer are dealt a seven-card hand. Both create their best five-card and two-card hand by “splitting” off two cards. To win your bet, both your five-card and two-card hand must beat the dealer, otherwise it’s a push. Table minimum $1; maximum $500.

Baccarat: A simple, yet confusing, classic. Since the Trop doesn’t offer live dealer games, their version of Baccarat is automated, but easy to play and simpler to learn than the live game. Each card is given a point value and you can bet on the player, dealer or a tie. The hand that comes closest to nine wins. Table minimum $1; maximum $500.

Three Card Poker: A variation on the standard game of poker with two optional side bets. Table minimum $1; maximum $200.

Let It Ride: Based on five-card stud. Players must make the best hand with their three cards and two community cards. Table minimum $1; maximum $100.

Video Poker: Six types are offered.

1. Double Double Bonus Poker

2. Bonus Poker

3. Triple Play Draw Poker

4. Jacks or Better

5. Five Play Draw poker

6. Double Bonus Poker

90 Ball Bingo: A free game is open every 30 minutes. Other $1, $2 and $5 games are available at varying times.

Slots: Tropicana has far fewer virtual slots than other casinos (still over 100), but they are all penny slots and offer bonus rounds and free spins.

Summary: Tropicana online review

Want games you can find nowhere else? The Trop is the spot! A fan of craps but haven’t found it at the online casino you usually play at? Trop’s got it. Want to try your luck at Pai Gow Poker or Hi-Lo, a simple but compelling card game? You guessed it. The Trop has them too. While the Tropicana doesn’t offer the latest fad in online casinos — live dealers — their unique mix of card and table games makes the Trop an absolute must to check out.

TROPICANA ONLINE RATINGS

Overall: 4.8/5

Game variety: 5/5

Game experience: 4.75/5

Banking: 4.75/5

Support: 4.75/5