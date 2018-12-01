Betfair Casino review: A top online option in NJ

For New Jersey’s online gambling, players should give this established casino’s stellar gaming experience a shot.

MetroPlay is looking for New Jersey’s best online casino, and Betfair Casino is our next casino review target. Betfair launched its online casino in New Jersey in 2013, but already was a well-established gaming brand in the United Kingdom for many years. It operated under other licenses in previous years but now is under the Golden Nugget gaming license.

How to sign up at Betfair Casino

It’s very easy to start gambling on the Betfair Casino site. Their intuitive navigation makes it simple to enter all the needed info – date of birth, address, social security number — and quickly set up an account.

Note that Betfair.com and BetfairCasino.com are different sites. If you go to the first one, you are prompted to click on one of two links: one for the regulated New Jersey online casino and one for Betfair Exchange, their licensed horse betting site. Betfair.com is the British version of the online casino.

Banking: Deposits and withdrawals

• Credit/debit card — Deposit money into your account using your debit or credit card. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• Betfair Casino prepaid card — Personalized card. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• PayPal — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• ACH eCheck — Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Online bank transfer — Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• Wire transfer — Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• PayNearMe — Deposit funds into your online account at a local CVS or 7-Eleven. Instant deposit after approval; not available for withdrawal.

• Cash at cage — Deposit money into your online account or withdraw funds at the cashier at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.

• Check by mail — If you prefer, you can deposit money into your account or withdraw funds by check. Takes 7 to 10 business days.

Betfair Casino Review: Promotions and rewards

Signup bonus — Get $10 free bonus money to play on any game at the casino with no restrictions. You don’t have to opt-in for the bonus, the money will automatically be added into your account after you register for the site.

Double your first deposit — Players receive a 100 percent first deposit match up to $2,500 but that match money comes with a high minimum wagering requirement before you can withdraw your deposit. While this is one of the more generous match promotions at any online casino, the wagering requirement makes it only a deal for high rollers. For example, a player would have to wager $30,000 on a match of $2,500 before he or she can collect the bonus. Different games count toward the requirement at different rates:

• Slots: 20X

• Roulette: 40X with exceptions. For example, what Betfair Casino considers “low-risk” bets like wagering on red/black do not count toward the requirement.

• All other games: 200X

Game of the Week — Each week, Betfair Casino singles out one game and nominates it “Game of the Week.” However, the deal isn’t amazing. To receive a $5 bonus, you have to wager at least $250 on the selected game in a single day.

Refer a friend — Any friend you refer to Betfair’s online casino will receive $10 in bonus money and you will receive $25 in bonus money after the friend deposits at least $25 into their account.

BETFAIR CASINO LOYALTY CLUB

All Betfair Casino players are invited to be part of the Loyalty Club. Tier Points and Bonus Points are earned whenever any game (except craps and a type of video poker, Poker Bet) is played. Tier Points are earned at the following rates for every $1 wagered:

• Slots: 5 Tier Points

• Roulette, video poker and table games: 3 Tier Points

• Blackjack: 1 Tier Point

Bonus Points are earned at the same rate as Tier Points.

Tier Points determine a player’s monthly VIP status. As your status level increases, you become eligible for bonuses and exclusive perks such as VIP events, gifts and a casino host.

Bonus Points can be exchanged for bonus money. Again, the higher the tier, the better the exchange rate. Any bonus money can only be used for play at the casino and cannot be withdrawn.

Insider tip: Getting to the bottom of what’s included in Betfair’s Loyalty Club benefits and reward program is a bit confusing. Even reading all the fine print to understand the details didn’t answer all our questions.

The Betfair Casino online experience

You’ve seen the ads on TV, regular everyday Jersey players winning big on Betfair Casino. The site boasts that it is home to the largest-ever online payout in New Jersey at $1.522 million. That was on Let It Ride back in 2015, when a player wagered $500 on each of the first three bets and the bonus bet and hit a royal flush. But you probably shouldn’t bank on that sort of payout since Betfair Casino only has four progressive jackpots with a more modest top prize of $60,000. As is to be expected of a proven brand with years of online gaming experience, Betfair Casino provides a clean, easy-to-navigate site with a lot of game options and deposit and withdrawal methods. Give their exclusive Hi-Lo Solitaire a try for a game unlike anything you’ve ever experienced.

Betfair Casino games

LIVE DEALER

Blackjack: Multiple games are available with two side bet options. One is for a perfect pair comprising the player’s first two cards.

• Perfect Pair — Same rank and suit

• Colored Pair — Same rank and color

• Mixed Pair — Same rank, different suit and color

The other side bet is 21+3, comprising the player’s first two cards and the dealer’s up-card. There are different payouts based on different combinations of the three cards. Table minimum $10-$50; maximum $1,000-$2,000.

Roulette: Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

Baccarat: Table minimum $1; maximum $2,000.

Casino Hold’Em: Table minimum $1; maximum $850.

TABLE GAMES

Blackjack: Four types are offered. Standard rules, no side bets. Table minimum 10 cents-$1; maximum $1,000-$10,000.

Roulette: Eight types are offered:

1. 3-Wheel Roulette — Three wheels spin at the same time with three times the chance to hit your number, but you must bet three times the amount. There is an optional side bet “Color Up Bonus.” There are different payouts based on different combinations the three wheels can make, such as all three the same color. Table minimum not posted.

2. American Roulette — Standard rules. Table minimum not posted.

3. Double Spin — Two wheels spin at the same time, each with a bonus yellow well. If the ball lands in the bonus spot, you receive another spin with the chance to win different payouts. Table minimum not posted.

4. European — One “0” not two like American Roulette. Table minimum $2; maximum $3,000.

5. Roulette Advanced — European rules. Table minimum 10 cents; maximum $5,000.

6. Roulette Master — European rules. Table minimum not posted.

7. Roulette Royale — European rules. Table minimum not posted.

8. Roulette — European rules. Table minimum not posted.

Let It Ride: A variation on poker, with three-card bonus side bet. Table minimum $1; maximum $75.

Three Card Poker: Table minimum $1; maximum $20 (a very low maximum limit).

Hi-Lo Solitaire: Not to be confused with traditional Hi-Lo. This is a game I have never seen anywhere, not at a casino, not online, and it’s very addicting and infuriating all at once. The game starts with eight cards dealt, one of which is face up. The player then bets if the next card they select with be any combination of either higher or lower, red or black, which suit or any pairing of these options. The more specific the guess, the higher the payout. You continue to flip over cards, betting on each turn on the outcome and can play infinitely.

EZBaccarat: Table minimum $4; maximum $8,000.

Video poker: Nine types are offered.

• Deuces Wild

• Double Double Bonus Poker

• Five Play Draw Poker

• Bonus Poker

• Double Bonus Poker

• Jacks or Better (2)

• Poker Bet

• Triple Play Draw Poker

SLOTS

More than 300 titles are offered but only four with progressive jackpots. The largest jackpot on the site is a common slot, Divine Fortune, with a prize over $60,000. The other three progressive slots only have jackpots around $2,000.

VIRTUAL SPORTS

Bet on horses, dogs, cars, motorcycles and even virtual soccer. It lacks the fun of being at a track, but is another way to mix things up if you grow tired of slots.

Betfair Casino review summary

Betfair Casino is a well-established and proven brand in Europe and their online New Jersey casino site doesn’t fail to live up to those high standards. They provide top-end customer support and a mix of games not seen at other online casinos. Since they provide such a good gaming experience, Betfair Casino is a site for those more interested in the playing than the incentives.

BETFAIR CASINO REVIEW RATINGS

Overall: 4.6

Game variety: 4.5/5

Game experience: 4.5/5

Banking: 4.75/5

Support: 4.5/5