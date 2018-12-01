Tweaks would help Borgata online casino live up to its rep

Review finds Borgata online casino solid, if not spectacular, but rewards are nice for brick-and-mortar fans.

Borgata Online Casino is up next in MetroPlay’s search for New Jersey’s best online casino. Our casino reviews are looking for the gambling site that offers the best mix of deposit bonuses, easy sign-ups and deposits, and interesting and exciting games. The winning casino will rank well in game mix and bonus and loyalty programs, and needs to offer a clean, intuitive experience for players.

So, whether you’re looking for a betting outlet to pass the time while you’re riding the bus to work, or prefer your recliner to Atlantic City, MetroPlay will help you find the right fit.

Remember, no single casino will fit everyone’s needs, so explore for yourself. Just as you might bounce along the Atlantic City boardwalk looking for that hot table, join a few and see which one you like best.

Here is MetroPlay’s review of Borgata’s online casino.

About Borgata Online Casino

The Borgata has become the premier gambling destination in Atlantic City. They joined the online market in 2013 and just recently partnered with playMGM to offer a sportsbook. Borgata Online Casino is one of six in New Jersey to offer an online casino and a virtual poker room. You can use your same username and bankroll for both. Borgata Online Casino is one of five gambling sites, along with PartyCasino, Pala Casino, Scores Casino and playMGM, to operate under the Borgata license. The sites pool players for poker and progressive jackpots on slots.

How to sign up

Who doesn’t like free money? Sign up at Borgata Online Casino and you’ll get some (more in promotions). Registering for an account is simple and their customer support can help you if you have any issues. Even though the Borgata is partnered with other online casinos, you do need a separate login to play on each site.

Banking: Deposits and withdrawals

• ACH eCheck — Bank transfer. Instant deposit.

• Bank transfer — Instant deposit. Not available for withdrawal.

• Play+ Card — Enroll in this card to be able to deposit and withdraw funds. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Visa/Mastercard — Use your credit or debit card to deposit funds. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• Neteller — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Skrill — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Cash at casino cage — Deposit money into your online account at the cashier at the Borgata in Atlantic City. Instant deposit.

• PayNearMe — Deposit funds by paying with cash at a local 7-Eleven or other participating retailers. Instant deposit; not Available for withdrawal.

If you use one of the methods to deposit funds that is not available for withdrawal, your only option is to have a check mailed to you with winnings you want to take out. It takes at least seven business days to receive the check after a review and processing period of a few days.

Borgata Online Casino promotions and rewards

Borgata Online Casino offers new players a welcome package with two bonuses. That free cash I mentioned comes in the form of $20 of bonus money but can only be used on slots. There is a 1X minimum wagering requirement before you can collect any winnings from that bonus money. They also offer a first deposit match of 100 percent up to $600. There is a 10X minimum wagering requirement on that bonus, but you must “opt-in” to both to take advantage of either offer. Read the fine print!

Insider tip: I did not opt in to the bonus match and contacted customer service to inquire as to why my initial deposit wasn’t matched. They informed me that I failed to opt in, but quickly sent me an email with a new bonus code that would match my first deposit. The support team was friendly, helpful and addressed the situation immediately.

Every month the Borgata runs new promotions for players to win anything from $100 in bonus money to cash back to reward points.

Other recurrent promotions include:

Players can earn reward points by playing slots to make them eligible to receive a free stay at the Borgata in Atlantic City.

The Borgata allows players to earn reward points (iRPS) for wagering on any of the games at their online casino. Each game, though, rewards points at a different payout structure. To earn one iRP, you must wager the following amount on these games:

• Slots: $10

• Progressive jackpots: $20

• Roulette: $25

• Baccarat: $25

• Video poker: $75

• Blackjack: $75

• Craps: $75

• All other games: $10

Reward points can be redeemed at their online store or at the Borgata for cash, electronics and other items.

The reward program allows players to achieve higher status the more they play and wager at the site. The higher the status, the better the rate of exchange of points.

Borgata Online Casino — The experience

Deja vu. Other than the site’s main page, the casino has the same look and feel — and shortcomings — of their partner site PartyCasino. Players must register before they have the option to play a game in demo mode and not until they enter the game lobby. Table minimums are not marked in the main lobby and aren’t posted on all games. Their live dealers appear to be streaming from the same room as PartyCasino, as the tables themselves look the same. The game play is clean and easy to use, and overall the site is easy to navigate. They also offer new promotions every month and bonus cash. Their support was very responsive and quick to aid with any issue that arose.

Types of games

LIVE DEALER

Borgata Online Casino offers five live dealer games. Their table games open at 10 a.m. and stay open until 3 a.m. every day.

Blackjack: Only two tables are available with a $10 and $15 minimum wager. Side bets are offered for a “Perfect Pair” with different payouts based on suit and color.

• Perfect Pair — Same rank and suit

• Colored Pair — Same rank and color

• Mixed Pair — Same rank, different suit and color

Insider tip: Because of the colors on the tables, it’s difficult to read what’s on the table. Also, make sure you optimize your screen to play. Many buttons on the bottom are hidden before maximizing the full screen.

Unlimited Blackjack: An unlimited number of players can be at a table at a time, but it lacks the feel of being at a table in a casino. You can’t see the dealer, as with other online casinos. Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

Roulette: Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $2,500.

Baccarat: Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $2,000.

Casino Hold-Em: Play poker against the dealer instead of other players. Table minimum $1; maximum $850.

TABLE GAMES

Blackjack: Four variations are offered.

1. Blackjack — Standard rules. No posted minimum or maximum.

2. Blackjack — 3-handed. Table minimum $1; maximum $500.

3. Vegas DownTown Blackjack — 5-handed. Table minimum $1; maximum $100.

4. Multi-Hand Blackjack Pro — Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $300.

Roulette: Only two types are offered: American and European Pro. The table minimum and maximum were not posted on any of the games.

Craps: Borgata Online Casino is one of only six online casinos to offer the dice game. It is available to try with play money. Table minimum and maximum were not clearly labeled.

Texas Hold’Em Bonus Poker: Make your best five-card hand using two hole cards and the community cards to beat the dealers hand. Bonus side bet for the player’s two hole cards; different combinations of cards have different payouts. Table minimum $1; maximum $50.

Video poker: There are 12 variations of virtual poker.

1 & 2. Jacks or Better (2 versions)

3. Jester Poker

4. Regal Poker

5. Five Play Draw Poker Multi-Hand

6. Double Double Bonus Poker

7. Double Bonus Poker

8. Bonus Poker

9. Deuces Wild

10. Triple Play Draw Poker

11. Double Regal Poker

12. Double Double Regal Poker

Slots: Borgata Online Casino offers more than 300 titles for virtual slots, including 11 progressive jackpot slots. Since they are tied in with other casinos, their jackpots are the highest you’ll find online at over $2.6 million.

Borgata Online Casino summary

The Borgata has an elite reputation among Atlantic City visitors for offering the highest quality gaming and accommodations, but their online site will need improvements to match those high standards. Gamblers loyal to the Borgata brand will definitely want to use Borgata Online Casino, but for players looking to experience a high variety of games, there are other online casinos with a bigger selection.

Borgata Online Casino ratings:

Overall: 4/5

Game variety: 3/5

Game experience: 4/5

Banking: 4/5

Support: 5/5