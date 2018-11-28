Caesars Online review: Big name, big experience

With Total Rewards, New Jersey’s online gamblers can earn points like they’re playing in Atlantic City.

Caesars, one of the most recognizable brands in gambling, opened their online casino in New Jersey in 2013. They are one of three casinos, along with Harrah’s and 888 Casino, to operate under the Caesars gaming license. They integrate their online sportsbook into the casino and offer a virtual poker room through their partner site WSOP.com.

How to sign up at Caesars Casino Online

As with most casinos, signing up is easy. You have to enter all the basic information — date of birth, address, social security number — and create a username and password. Unlike other sites, the password here cannot contain special characters.

Signing up is easy: Play at Caesars Casino

Caesars Promotions

Welcome package — New players to the site receive $10 in bonus money after registration to be used on any casino game. The bonus money is subject to the following minimum wagering requirements before you can withdraw any winnings:

• Slots: 1X

• Video poker: 2X

• All other games: 5X

First deposit match — Caesars will match your first deposit 100 percent up to $300, a very low match by online casino standards. The wagering requirements before you can withdraw any match money or winnings are the following:

• Slots: 5X

• Video poker: 10X

• All other games: 25X

$50 casino bonus — A recurring promotion that runs during different weeks. Players can receive a 100 percent match up to $50 on any deposit. The minimum wagering requirements are the same as for the first deposit match.

$2,500 bonus play giveaway — Log in to the site each day of the month to claim an entry into Caesars’ bonus giveaway. At the end of each month, there is a drawing where 250 winners receive $10 in bonus money. You can claim one entry per day. The bonus money is subject to the same wagering requirements as the first deposit bonus.

Convert online Reward Credits to cash — For every 100 Reward Credits converted, players receive $10 in their account.

Total Rewards — Harrah’s is part of the Total Rewards program, one of the industry’s top reward programs for brick-and-mortar casinos. Every time you play a casino game, both online and at any casino participating in the Total Rewards program, you earn both Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Every Tier Credit you earn is added to your annual Tier score, which determines your Tier Status. There are four status levels: gold, platinum, diamond and Seven Stars, each with different gifts and perks such as gift shop discounts, priority check-in, upgrades and free rooms.

Players earn one reward credit for every Tier Credit. Reward Credits are your currency for receiving benefits. They can be redeemed for instant cash back online or transferred to your Total Rewards account and used for food, accommodations or entertainment at any Caesars property. Reward Credits can be redeemed for instant cash online at a rate of $1 for every 100 online reward credits.

One Reward Credit and one Tier Credit is earned for every $10 bet on slots, every $10 wagered on sports bets and every $100 bet on any other casino game.

Be sure to link your Total Rewards account to your online account so Tier Credits will automatically be transferred to your account. You must transfer Reward Credits over.

Banking: Deposits and withdrawals

• ACH eCheck — Bank transfer. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Visa/MasterCard — Use your credit or debit card to deposit funds into your account. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• PayPal — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Neteller — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• PayNearMe — Deposit funds into your online account at any local 7-Eleven or other participating retailers. Instant deposit after approval; not available for withdrawal.

• Bank transfer — Instant deposit. Not available for withdrawal.

• PrePaid card — Personalized credit card; Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Cash at cage – Deposit funds or withdraw winnings at the cashier at Caesars Atlantic City.

Note: Caesars does not offer a check by mail option.

Caesars Online experience

Caesars is a trusted brand in gaming and I expected nothing less than a quality site from them. They deliver a clean, easy-to-navigate site with their sportsbook accessible from the same main page as the casino. This is a nice feature as there is no need to open another window to place a sports wager. All your previously played games show up on the bottom of the main page as tabs you can easily access to play again. Unlike some others, their progressive jackpots are not listed separately, so you have to look through all the slot games to find them. The gameplay itself is of the highest quality, but I did experience some of the slower load times for any online casino site.

Types of games

TABLE GAMES

Blackjack: Five types are offered.

1. Blackjack Classic — Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

2. Blackjack — No table minimum posted.

3. Blackjack Exchange — A really interesting version I’ve only come across on a few sites. Essentially, you can buy or sell the cards you are dealt for another card. The cost is relative to your initial bet. Table minimum not posted.

4. Blackjack Pro Atlantic City Single Hand — Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000

5. Blackjack Pro Atlantic City Single Hand Micro Limit — Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

Roulette: Six types are offered.

1. American — Standard casino rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $500,

2. 3-Wheel Roulette with Color Up Bonus — No posted minimum.

3. Roulette — European rules. No posted minimum.

4. European — European rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $500,

5. Double Bonus Spin — European rules with extra-wide yellow well for bonus spin. No posted minimum.

6. Roulette Master — European rules. No minimum.

Video Poker: Fourteen types are offered.

1. Double Double Bonus Poker

2. Triple Play Draw Poker

3. Five Play Draw Poker

4. Jacks or Better

5. Deuces Wild

6. Deuces Wild Elite

7. Double Double Regal Poker

8. Regal Poker

9. Jacks or Better

10. Regal Poker Deluxe

11. Double Regal Poker

12. Jester Poker

13. Bonus Poker

14. Double Bonus Poker

Let It Ride: Table minimum: $1; maximum: $75.

Three Card Poker: Table minimum: $1; maximum: $20.

Other games include virtual scratchers, virtual sports and slingo.

SLOTS

Caesars has more than 300 titles. I searched through to find their progressive jackpots. The two slots with the largest jackpots were Cleopatra and Siberian Storm, both with prizes over $545,000. They also have the popular Divine Fortune Slot.

Score Total Rewards: Play at Caesars Casino

Summary of Caesars Casino Online

Players loyal to the Caesars brand and Total Reward members will want to check out Caesars’ online site to cash in on the loyalty program. They have a solid mix of games and the addition of live dealer games could help put them in the elite category for online casinos in New Jersey. Their easy-to-navigate site puts them in the upper echelon of New Jersey online casino sites we’ve reviewed to date.

CAESARS RATINGS

Overall: 4.4

Game variety: 4/5

Game experience: 4.5/5

Banking: 4.5/5

Support: 4.5/5