Mohegan Sun online casino review: Lots of slots? Check

New Jersey’s online gambling community has a solid option with Mohegan Sun online casino, home of 400-plus slots.

MetroPlay's Mohegan Sun online casino review is up next as we search for New Jersey’s best online casinos. We’re looking for the online gambling sites that offer the best mix of bonuses, easy sign-ups and deposits, and interesting and exciting games. The winner will rank well in bonuses, game mix and promotions, but must also offer a clean, intuitive, enjoyable experience for New Jersey’s online gamblers.

So, whether you’re looking for a betting site to pass the time while you’re commuting, or simply prefer your sofa over the hubbub of Atlantic City, MetroPlay’s online casino reviews will help you find the right fit.

Remember, no single online casino will fit everyone’s tastes, so go explore. Just as you might hop along the Atlantic City boardwalk looking for a hot table, join a few and see which you like best. Here is MetroPlay’s review of Mohegan Sun’s online casino, one of the biggest names in online casinos in New Jersey.

About Mohegan Sun online casino

Mohegan Sun is one of the most popular brick-and-mortar casinos in Connecticut. They launched their online site, Mohegan Sun online casino, in New Jersey in 2015. They operate under the Resorts Casino gaming license, and their online casino experiences are nearly identical.

Signing Up for Mohegan Sun online casino

Mohegan Sun has the fastest and easiest method to sign up and create an account of any online casino. They have a quick form right when you go to the main page. It’s so quick, you can start playing in a minute.

Mohegan Sun promotions and rewards

Welcome Package – Mohegan Sun offers a first deposit match of 100 percent up to $1,000. The bonus money is subject to the following minimum wagering requirements

• Slots: 20X

• Table games, roulette, video poker: 100X

Players receive a $20 no-deposit bonus after registration. This bonus money is only subject to a 5X minimum wagering requirement. You must enter the promo code to get this money; it is not automatically added into your account like at some other casinos.

$3,000,000 daily games — Players can receive bonus money, entries into their $1,500 weekly drawing or the $3,000,000 prize by either playing Mohegan Sun’s promotional slot or spinning their wheel. You can play once a day.

Elevate Points — Players earn Elevate Points based on their play to increase their Elevate Level. Each level comes with new perks such as free gifts, show tickets and comped stays at Resorts in Atlantic City and Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Elevate Points are earned at the following rates:

• Slots: $1 wagered earns 1 Elevate Point

• Roulette: $2 wagered earns 1 Elevate Point

• Blackjack, video poker: $4 wagered earns 1 Elevate Point

Banking: Deposits and Withdrawals

• ACH eCheck — Bank transfer. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• PayPal — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• MoheganSunCard — Personalized card. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Bank transfer — Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• PayNearMe — Deposit funds into your online account at a local 7-Eleven, Family Dollar store or other participating retailer. Instant deposit after approval; not available for withdrawal.

• Neteller — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Visa/MasterCard — Deposit funds into your online account using your credit or debit card. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• Cash at cage — Deposit funds or pick up winnings at the cashier at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City.

No check by mail option.

Types of Games

Blackjack: Eight types are offered.

1. Atlantic City Singlehand Micro Limit — Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

2. Atlantic City Singlehand Low Limit — Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

3. Atlantic City Singlehand High Limit — Table minimum $10; maximum $1,000.

4. Atlantic City Multihand Blackjack — Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

5. Blackjack — Table minimum $5; maximum $1,000.

6 & 7. Micro Limit Blackjack — Table minimum 10-50 cents; maximum $50.

8. Classic Blackjack — Table minimum $10; maximum $1,000.

Roulette: Six types are offered.

1. Classic Roulette — Standard American casino rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $500.

2. Double Bonus Spin — Standard rules with an extra wide yellow well for different bonus payouts. No posted minimum.

3. European Roulette — European rules. Table minimum $5; maximum $500.

4. Roulette — European rules. No posted minimum.

5. Roulette Master — European rules. No posted minimum.

6. 3-Wheel Roulette — Three wheels spin at the same time so there is three times the chance to hit your number, but you also must wager three times the bet with “Colour Up” bonus. No posted minimum.

Three Card Poker: Table minimum $1; maximum $20.

Let It Ride: Table minimum $1; maximum $75.

Video poker: Fourteen types are offered.

1. Destiny Poker

2. Deuces Wild Elite

3. Deuces Wild

4. Double Double Bonus Poker

5. Double Double Regal Poker

6. Double Regal Poker

7. Five Play Draw Poker

8. Bonus Poker

9. Double Bonus Poker

10. Jacks or Better

11. Jester Poker

12. Regal Poker

13. Regal Poker deluxe

14. Triple Play Draw Poker

Slots: More than 400 titles are offered, one of the largest selections of any online casino. They have two progressive jackpots, Cleopatra and Siberian Storm, both over $500,000.

Mohegan Sun online casino review summary

Mohegan Sun is the place to go for slots. Their selection and variety of online slots is so vast, they have anything you’re looking for. They also offer a decent variety of standard casino games. A more robust promotions program, and the addition of live dealer games would nudge Mohegan Sun into a top New Jersey online casino.

Mohegan Sun online casino ratings:

Overall: 4.4/5

Game variety: 4/5

Game experience: 4.5/5

Banking: 4.5/5

Support: 4.5/5