Ocean Online Casino review finds unique NJ gambling experience

Creative promotions and a fast and pleasant interface during our Ocean Online Casino review make this a gambling site worth trying.

MetroPlay’s Ocean Online Casino review is next in our search for the best online casino in New Jersey. Ocean Resort is one of the newest casinos in Atlantic City, having opened in June 2018 at the site of the former Revel Casino. Ocean launched their online site — Ocean Online Casino — in July 2018. MetroPlay is reviewing New Jersey’s online casinos, looking for the best mix of games, bonuses, jackpots and online gambling experience. Read on to see if Ocean Online Casino is the right fit for you.

Ocean Online Casino review: The experience

The site looks different than most other New Jersey online casinos, and that was enough to get me excited. They do a really good job with branding, showing the Ocean Resort tower in the background behind their games. The site is very easy to navigate. Your previously played games show up on the main page while still logged in. The site had very fast load times and top quality gameplay.

Ocean Online Casino promotions

Our Ocean Online Casino review found a very unique welcome package for new players. They have what could amount to the largest first deposit bonus at any online casino: Players can get up to $10,000 in first deposit bonuses. Upon registration, you must log in and opt in to the promotion. Make your first deposit and Ocean matches it 100 percent up to $100. Then, make a deposit on the same day that bonus is unlocked for a 100 percent match up to $200. This can continue up to a match of $2500 for a potential match of $10,000. The bonus structure is the following:

• Bonus 1 — 100 percent match up to $100

• Bonus 2 — 100 percent match up to $200

• Bonus 3 — 100 percent match up to $350

• Bonus 4 — 100 percent match up to $500

• Bonus 5 — 100 percent match up to $750

• Bonus 6 — 100 percent match up to $1000

• Bonus 7 — 100 percent match up to $1250

• Bonus 8 — 100 percent match up to $1500

• Bonus 9 — 100 percent match up to $1850

• Bonus 10 — 100 percent match up to $2500

All the bonus money comes with a 30X minimum wagering requirement before you can withdraw any winnings from it. Games count toward the requirement at the following rates:

• Slots: 100 percent

• Roulette: 50 percent with exceptions, such as “low-risk” wagers like betting on red/black do no not count toward the requirement

• All other games: 10 percent

The Ocean Online Casino review also found offers up to $125 in welcome week bonuses. You must opt in for this as well to receive your first $10 in bonus money. Then, wager that $10 on slots on the same day you opt in to collect the next bonus. The bonus structure is as follows:

• Day 1 — $10 pre-wager bonus on slots

• Day 2 — $10 pre-wager bonus on table games

• Day 3 — $10 pre-wager bonus on all games

• Day 4 — $10 pre-wager bonus on video poker

• Day 5 — $10 pre-wager bonus on roulette

• Day 6 — $25 post-wager bonus

• Day 7 — $25 post-wager bonus

• Day 8 — $25 free play at Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City

The bonus money is subject to the same minimum wagering requirement as the first match deposit bonus.

Fortuna Wheel — Players have the chance to spin the prize wheel every four hours to win up to $10,000. You have to press the “collect” tab at the top of the main page to start the wheel. Any winnings from the wheel are subject to a 1X minimum wagering requirement before you can withdraw any bonus money.

Low Tide & High Tide Leaderboards — Ocean offers twice-daily leaderboards from noon to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for a chance to win up to $25 in bonus money. Five winners are awarded per leaderboard with prizes from $5 to the top prize of $25. Players must opt in to this promotion and play games during the time period allotted to earn points toward the leaderboard. Ten points are awarded for every $1 wagered on slots and one point for every $1 wagered on table games. Any bonus money is subject to a 10X minimum wagering requirement before you can withdraw it.

Refer a friend – For every friend you refer to the site, both you and the friend receive $10 in bonus money. The bonus money is only subject to a 1X minimum wagering requirement. In addition, the referrer earns bonuses based on the amount of money wagered by the referred friend. One point will be earned at the following rates:

• $3 wagered on slots

• $6 wagered on roulette

• $30 wagered on table games

The referrer can earn a monthly bonus up to $1,000. This bonus money is subject to a 20X minimum wagering requirement.

Friday Facebook Freeplay — One winner will be chosen every Friday for either 100 free spins or a $100 bonus if they do the following:

• Like Ocean Casino on Facebook

• Like the Friday Facebook Freeplay post

• Share the Friday Facebook Freeplay post

There is only a 1X minimum wagering requirement on this bonus.

During our Ocean Online Casino review, we found that Ocean does not have a reward program yet, but they have a VIP High Seas Club coming soon.

Banking: Deposits and withdrawals

• ACH eCheck — Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• PayNearMe — Deposit funds into your online account at a local 7-Eleven. Instant deposit after approval; not available for withdrawal.

• Cash at cage — Deposit funds or withdraw winnings at the cashier at Ocean Casino in Atlantic City.

• Bank transfer — Instant deposit. Not available for withdrawal.

• Visa/MasterCard — Deposit funds into your online account using your credit or debit card. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• Play+ Card — Personalized card. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Check by mail — Takes 7 to 10 business days.

Ocean does not offer an eWallet option like PayPal.

Types of games

TABLE GAMES

Blackjack: Two types are offered.

1. Blackjack — Table minimum $1; maximum $500.

2. Pro Blackjack — Table minimum $1; maximum $10,000 total for all five hands

Roulette: Four types are offered.

1. Royal Roulette — European rules. No posted minimum.

2. American Roulette — Standard American casino rules. Table minimum 10 cents; maximum $5,000.

3. European Roulette — European rules. Table minimum 10 cents; maximum $5,000.

4. French Roulette — European rules. This game would not load for me.

EZBaccarat: Table minimum $4; maximum $8,000.

Video Poker: Seven types are offered.

1. Double Double Bonus Poker

2. Bonus Poker

3. Poker Bet

4. Double Bonus Poker

5 & 6. Jacks or Better (2 kinds)

7. Deuces Wild

SLOTS

More than 120 titles are offered, but most casinos have over 300. They have three progressive jackpots, with Divine Fortune the top prize at over $40,000.

Ocean Online Casino review summary

Ocean is new to online gaming and their site appears poised to catch up to the big names in the market. Our Ocean Online Casino review found a game mix that's small, so many players may need to explore other sites to get a full casino experience. But Ocean is creative with their promotions structure and that may be enough to reason for players to give this online casino a try.

Ocean Online Casino review ratings

Overall: 4.2/5

Game variety: 4/5

Game experience: 4.5/5

Banking: 4/5

Support: 4.5/5