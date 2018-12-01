Search for NJ’s best online casino: PartyCasino review

PartyCasino’s been around the block, namely from the early days of online poker.

MetroPlay's PartyCasino review is up next in the search for New Jersey’s best online casinos. We’re looking for online casinos that offer the best mix of bonuses, easy sign-ups and deposits and interesting and exciting games. The winning casino will rank well in all the facts and specs, but additionally will need to offer a clean, intuitive, enjoyable experience for players.

So, whether you’re looking for a betting outlet to pass the time while you’re riding the bus to work, or simply prefer your sofa over the hubbub of Atlantic City, MetroPlay's casino reviews will help you find the right fit.



Remember, no single casino will fit everyone’s tastes, so go explore. Just as you might hop along the Atlantic City boardwalk looking for a hot table, join a few and see which one you like best.



Here is MetroPlay’s PartyCasino review, a look at one of the oldest online gambling sites in New Jersey.

About PartyCasino

PartyCasino first launched in 1997 as Party Gaming under the name Starluck Casino. The company’s poker site, PartyPoker, began operating casino games in 2013. A registration for one site works for the other. In March 2018, PartyCasino was launched in New Jersey with a heartier, but still limited, offering of games.

PartyCasino is one of five online sites in New Jersey to operate under the Borgata license and one of three to use the same gaming software, along with the Borgata and playMGM.

Banking: Deposits and withdrawals

• ACH eCheck — Bank transfer. Instant deposit.

• Bank transfer — Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• Play+ Card — Enroll in this card to be able to deposit and withdraw funds. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Visa/Mastercard — Use your credit or debit card to deposit funds. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• Neteller — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Skrill — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Cash at casino cage — Deposit money into your online account at the cashier at the Borgata in Atlantic City. Instant deposit.

• PayNearMe — Deposit funds by paying with cash at a local 7-Eleven or other participating retailers. Instant deposit; not Available for withdrawal.

If you use one of the methods to deposit funds that is not available for withdrawal, your only option is to have a check mailed to you with winnings you want to take out. It takes at least seven business days to receive the check after a review and processing period of a few days.

Promotions and rewards

My PartyCasino review found that the site offers a welcome bonus to new players, but it’s structured differently than most casinos. Players can receive a 100 percent match, up to $500 spread across three deposits as follows:

• First deposit — 100% up to $200

• Second deposit — 100% up to $150

• Third deposit — 100% up to $150

There is a 20X minimum wagering requirement before the player can collect any winnings from the bonus. In addition, the bonus money can only be wagered on slots, limiting the opportunity to maximize this deal if a player only wants to play blackjack or other table games.

Other promotions include:

Saturday Saver — Make sure to “opt-in” on a Saturday and you’re eligible for 10% bonus back on any losses you incur on that day.

Weekly Reload — A personalized bonus booster on any weekday. The bonus comes with a 35X minimum wager requirement.

Sunday Clickcard — Like with the Saturday Saver, players must “opt-in” on a Sunday for a chance to win an instant prize.

Cashback — Their version of a loyalty program. For every wager you make on the site, players earn cash back at varying rates:

• Jackpot slots: 50 percent

• Regular slots: 25 percent

• Roulette: 10 percent

• Blackjack and other table games: 5 percent

There are some restrictions on what games are eligible toward the cash back reward. The cash back earned can be used for either bonus spins on slots, or real money in your account.

PartyCasino review — The experience

My PartyCasino review found a site that doesn’t offer the variety or mix of games seen at most casinos. The limited selection includes only four types of blackjack and roulette, although PartyCasino does have 12 types of video poker. Players can’t demo games from the main game lobby, rather they have to select the game they want to try out. After you choose the game, you are prompted with a screen asking if you want to play for “Real Money” or “Play Money” and how much of your bankroll you want to bring to the table. This adds an extra step before you can get started.

There are a few other playability quirks, uncovered in the PartyCasino review. The table minimum and maximums are not clearly marked, and you must manually refresh your bankroll to see how much you have left. On more than a few occasions, I was given the error message that I didn’t have enough funds to make a bet when I actually did. The experience could be improved by the cleanup of these shortcomings.

Types of games

LIVE CASINO

PartyCasino offers five live dealer games. Their games open later than most other casinos at 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and noon Thursday through Sunday. They stay open until 3 a.m. every day.

Blackjack: Only two tables are available with a $10 and $15 minimum wager. Side bets are offered for a “Perfect Pair” with different payouts based on suit and color.

• Perfect Pair — Same rank and suit

• Colored Pair — Same rank and color

• Mixed Pair — Same rank, different suit and color

Insider tip: The writing on the blackjack table was so light, it was hard to read on the white felt. Also, make sure you optimize your screen to play. Many buttons on the bottom are hidden before maximizing the full screen.

Unlimited Blackjack: An unlimited number of players can be at a table at a time but it lacks the feel of being at a table in a casino. You can’t see the dealer, and as with other online casinos, it’s a game I recommend passing on. Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

Roulette: Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $2,500.

Baccarat: Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $2,000.

Casino Hold-Em: Play poker against the dealer instead of other players. Table minimum $1; maximum $850.

TABLE GAMES

Blackjack: Four variations are offered:

1. Blackjack — Standard rules. No posted minimum or maximum

2. Blackjack — 3-handed. Table minimum $1; maximum $500.

3. Vegas DownTown Blackjack — 5-handed. Table minimum $1; maximum $100.

4. Multi-Hand Blackjack Pro — Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $300.

Roulette: Four types are offered: European, Roulette, American Pro and Double Spin. The table minimum and maximum were not posted on any of the games.

Craps: PartyCasino is one of only six online casinos to offer this dice game, and you can try it with play money. Table minimum and maximum were not clearly labeled.

Texas Hold’Em Bonus Poker: Make your best 5-card hand using two hole cards and the community cards to beat the dealer’s hand. Bonus side bet for the player’s two hole cards. Different combinations of cards have different payouts. Table minimum $1; maximum $50.

Video poker: There are 12 variations of virtual poker.

• Jacks or Better (2 versions)

• Jester Poker

• Regal Poker

• Five Play Draw Poker Multi-Hand

• Double Double Bonus Poker

• Double Bonus Poker

• Bonus Poker

• Deuces Wild

• Triple Play Draw Poker

• Double Regal Poker

• Double Double Regal Poker

SLOTS

More than 200 titles are offered on the site, many the same as you can find at other online casinos. One unique thing to PartyCasino is their seven progressive jackpot slots. They boast the largest in the market at more than $2.6 million.

PartyCasino review summary

PartyCasino lacks the variety of games and the ease of use of most other online casinos. The inability to demo games from the main lobby and table games without marked minimums creates an experience that may not be as good as other casinos. While PartyCasino does say they have 24/7 customer service, they took at least an hour on most occasions to get back to me with a response. Their “live chat” function works only after you have registered and logged on to the site. Most other sites prompt you with a live chat request as early as the registration process to help you in navigating the signup process. PartyCasino’s been around the block, but it could use a fresh look to compete with what some of the newcomers are offering.

Party Casino review rating

Overall: 3.5/5

Game variety: 3/5

Game experience: 4/5

Banking: 4/5

Support: 3/5