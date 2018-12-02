PlayMGM review: A rewarding online gambling experience

Racking up M Life points online can translate nicely to real life rewards at MGM properties, our playMGM review finds.

Metroplay's playMGM review is up next as we search for New Jersey’s best online casino. Our online casino reviews are searching for casinos that offer the best mix of bonuses, easy sign-ups and deposits, and interesting and exciting games.

About playMGM

MGM is a brand more associated with Las Vegas than New Jersey, but in 2016, MGM Resorts bought the Borgata Hotel Casino and created an online casino as a joint venture in 2017. PlayMGM is one of five online casinos to operate under the Borgata license along with Pala Casino, PartyCasino and Scores. The playMGM site is one of only a few in New Jersey that offer both an online casino and virtual poker room and sportsbook. As such, playMGM shares a player pool and progressive jackpots with other partner sites.

Online gamblers love Golden Nugget Try it now!

playMGM review: The experience

If you know the Borgata online, playMGM will feel familiar. I realized quickly during the playMGM review that this site is virtually a copy of the Borgata online site. The look is the same, the menus are the same, the banking options are the same and the games are identical. It’s not surprising given the two sites operate with the same platform. The one significant difference is the sportsbook is operated through playMGM not, the Borgata, although the same account and bankroll can be used for both. The gameplay is on par with other casinos, but during my playMGM review, I found this casino suffers from a lack of clearly marked table minimums. The site is, however, easy to navigate and information on their promotions and loyalty program is quickly found.

How to sign up

Registering for an account is simple and their customer support can help you if you have any issues. Even though playMGM is partnered with other online casinos, you do need a separate login to play on each site.

Promotions and Rewards at playMGM

The playMGM site offers new players a two-part welcome package. The first bonus is a $25 free play that can be used on any of their casino games. That bonus comes with a minimum wagering requirement of 150 iRewards points. The second bonus is a 100 percent match of your first deposit, up to $1,000. There is a 6X minimum wagering requirement before you can withdraw any winnings from the bonus.

PlayMGM offers many other promotions to earn bonus money:

Earn free play — The more you play and wager on the site each month, the more iReward points you earn. Players can earn up to $200 in free play, but that requires earning 10,000 points.

Super Tuesdays — Log on to the site every Tuesday in the month and make a deposit using that week’s bonus code for a match of 50 percent up to $50.

Wager $25 on sports, get $25 in casino free play — When you download the playMGM app and make a wager of at least $25 on sports bet using the app, you receive $25 in free play to be used on any casino game.

Every game you play on the playMGM site earns you M life Rewards Tier Credits online. All games including poker earn iReward points. (Note: No reward points are earned for betting on sports.) The more points you earn, the higher status tier you achieve, and points accumulate at a higher rate. Players can redeem iReward Points in three different ways:

• Express comps at any participating MGM resort on items like booking a room, a restaurant or seeing a show at an MGM venue.

• Bonus dollars or cash to use for free play on blackjack or online poker tournaments.

• Online store items like electronics.

Players earn a single iReward Point at a different rate for different casino games:

• $5 on slots

• $10 on progress jackpots

• $20 on video poker

• $25 on blackjack, craps and roulette

Banking: Deposits and withdrawals

• ACH eCheck — Bank transfer. Instant deposit.

• Bank transfer — Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• Visa/Mastercard — Use your credit or debit card to deposit funds. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal,

• Neteller — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Cash at casino cage — Deposit or withdraw money into your online account at the cashier at the Borgata in Atlantic City. Instant deposit.

• PayNearMe — Deposit funds by paying with cash at a local 7-Eleven or other participating retailers. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

Note: If you use one of the methods to deposit funds that is not available for withdrawal, your only option is to have a check mailed to you with winnings you want to take out. It takes at least seven business days to receive the check after a review and processing period of a few days.

Types of games

LIVE GAMES

My playMGM review found five live dealer games. Like the Borgata, their table games open at 10 a.m. and stay open until 3 a.m. every day.

Blackjack: Only two tables are available with a $10 and $15 minimum wager. Side bets are offered for a “perfect pair” with different payouts based on suit and color.

• Perfect pair — Same rank and suit

• Colored pair — Same rank and color

• Mixed pair — Same rank, different suit and color

Unlimited Blackjack: An unlimited number of players can be at a table at a time but it lacks the feel of being at a table in a casino. You can’t see the dealer, and as with other online casinos, is a game I recommend passing on. Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

Roulette: Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $2,500.

Baccarat: Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $2,000.

Casino Hold’em: Play poker against the dealer instead of other players. Table minimum $1; maximum $850.

TABLE GAMES

Blackjack: Four variations are offered.

1. Blackjack — Standard rules. No posted minimum or maximum.

2. Blackjack — 3-handed. Table minimum $1; maximum $500.

3. Vegas DownTown Blackjack — 5-handed. Table minimum $1; maximum $100.

4. Multi-Hand Blackjack Pro — Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $300.

Roulette: Only two types are offered: American and European Pro. The table minimum and maximum were not posted on any of the games.

Craps: PlayMGM is one of only six online casinos to offer the dice game, which you can try with play money. Table minimum and maximum were not clearly labeled.

Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker: Make your best five-card hand using two hole cards and the community cards to beat the dealers hand. Bonus side bet for the player’s two hole cards. Different combinations of cards have different payouts. Table minimum $1; maximum $50.

Video poker: PlayMGM offers 12 variations of virtual poker.

1 & 2. Jacks or Better (2 versions)

3. Jester Poker

4. Regal Poker

5. Five Play Draw Poker Multi-Hand

6. Double Double Bonus Poker

7. Double Bonus Poker

8. Bonus Poker

9. Deuces Wild

10. Triple Play Draw Poker

11. Double Regal Poker

12. Double Double Regal Poker

SLOTS

PlayMGM offers more than 300 different titles for virtual slots, including 11 progressive jackpots. Since they are linked in with other casinos, their jackpots climb to over $2.6 million — the highest at any online casino.

SugarHouse scores 4.9! See it for yourself

PlayMGM review summary

If you want slots, playMGM has got ’em. Trying your luck at a million-dollar jackpot? PlayMGM offers the chance to score big. But they don’t offer a great other mix of games. For such a well-established brand, you would expect to see more offerings, especially in table games. If you’re already an MGM rewards member, racking up promotions and loyalty points to redeem in person may be enough to choose playMGM over some of the other options out there.

playMGM review ratings

Overall: 4.1/5

Game variety: 3/5

Game experience: 4/5

Banking: 4.5/5

Support: 4.75/5