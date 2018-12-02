Resorts online casino review finds top-tier NJ gambling experience

Unique fantasy sports game FastPick and stellar slots mix make Resorts online casino worthy of New Jersey’s attention.

Metroplay's Resorts online casino review is up next as we search for New Jersey’s best online casino. We’re looking for the online gambling sites that offer the best mix of bonuses, easy sign-ups and deposits, and interesting and exciting games. The winner will rank well in bonuses, game mix and promotions, but also must offer a clean, intuitive, enjoyable experience for New Jersey’s online gamblers.

So, whether you’re looking for a betting site to pass the time while you’re commuting, or simply prefer your sofa over the hubbub of Atlantic City, MetroPlay’s online casino reviews will help you find the right fit.

Remember, no single online casino will fit everyone’s tastes, so go explore. Just as you might hop along the Atlantic City boardwalk looking for a hot table, join a few and see which you like best. Here is MetroPlay’s review of Resorts online casino, one of the biggest names in online casinos in New Jersey.

About Resorts online casino

Resorts was the first casino in Atlantic City when it opened in 1978. They launched their online site, Resorts Online Casino, in 2015 with their partner site Mohegan Sun. They use the same software and have many of the same games.

Resorts promotions and rewards

Welcome Package — Resorts online casino offers a first deposit match of 100 percent, up to $1,000. That bonus money is subject to the following minimum wagering requirements, which are higher than average among New Jersey online casinos:

• Slots: 30X

• Table games, roulette, video poker: 150X

Players also receive a $20 no-deposit bonus after registration. This bonus money is only subject to a 5X minimum wagering requirement. You must enter the promo code to get the money; it is not automatically added into your account like at most other casinos.

$3,000,000 daily games — Players can receive bonus money, entries into Resorts’ $1,000 weekly drawing or the $3,000,000 prize by either playing their promotional slot or spinning the wheel. You can play once a day.

Resorts Rewards — When you play at the Resorts online casino, you are entered into their Resorts Rewards program. When you play for real money, you earn reward points to redeem for comped stays, gifts and free cash.

Echelon Rewards — They have a separate online rewards program called Echelon Rewards. The higher the Echelon level you achieve, the more perks you receive, such as trips, gifts and comped rooms.

You earn Echelon Points at the following rates:

• Slots: Every $2 wagered earns 1 Echelon Point

• Roulette: $4 wagered earns 1 Echelon Point

• All table games, video poker: $8 wagered earns 1 Echelon Point

Banking: Deposits and Withdrawals

• ACH eCheck — Bank transfer. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• PayPal— eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• MoheganSunCard — Personalized card. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Bank transfer — Instant deposit. Not available for withdrawal.

• PayNearMe — Deposit funds into your online account at a local 7-Eleven, Family Dollar store or other participating retailer. Instant deposit after approval; not available for withdrawal.

• Neteller — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Visa/MasterCard — Deposit funds into your account using your credit or debit card. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• Cash at cage — Deposit funds or pick up winnings at the cashier at Resorts in Atlantic City.

No check by mail option.

Resorts online casino experience

Resorts and Mohegan Sun are virtually the same site, with only minor aesthetic differences. Their navigation is easy, and your previously played games show up as tabs on the bottom of the screen for easy access. The one area that separates Resorts online casino is their exclusive FastPick game. It’s a fun way to try fantasy sports. The site did suffer from some slower load times on games.

Types of games

Blackjack: Six types are offered.

1-3. Atlantic City Singlehand Micro, Low, High Limit — Table minimum $1-$10; maximum $1,000.

4. Blackjack — Table minimum $5; maximum $1,000.

5. Classic Blackjack — Table minimum $10; maximum $1,000.

6. Atlantic City Multihand — Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

Roulette: Six types are offered.

1. Classic Roulette — Standard American rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $500.

2. Double Bonus Spin — Standard rules with an extra wide yellow well for different bonus payouts. No posted minimum.

3. European Roulette — European rules; Table Minimum $5; Max $500

4. Roulette — European rules. No posted minimum.

5. Roulette Master — European rules. No posted minimum.

6. 3-Wheel Roulette — Three wheels spin at the same time, so there is three times the chance to hit your number, but you also must wager three times the bet. “Colour up” side bet offered. No posted minimum.

Three Card Poker: Table minimum $1; maximum $20.

Let It Ride: Table minimum $1; maximum $75.

Video poker: Fourteen types are offered.

1. Destiny Poker

2. Deuces Wild Elite

3. Deuces Wild

4. Double Double Bonus Poker

5. Double Double Regal Poker

6. Double Regal Poker

7. Five Play Draw Poker

8. Bonus Poker

9. Double Bonus Poker

10. Jacks or Better

11. Jester Poker

12. Regal Poker

13. Regal Poker Deluxe

14. Triple Play Draw Poker

FastPick: This is an exclusive game for Resorts online casino. It is essentially a version of sports betting. In FastPick, participants make predictions on which athlete in a preset head-to-head matchup will score the most fantasy points in that day’s game. You can select anywhere from three to 10 players. The more picks on your ticket, the more you can win. Minimum entry $5.

Slots: More than 400 titles are offered, one of the largest selections among New Jersey online casinos. Resorts online casino has two progressive jackpots, Cleopatra and Siberian Storm, both over $500,000.

Resorts online casino review summary

The FastPick game is a unique casino game exclusive to Resorts online casino, and one of many reasons to check out this site. FastPick is a great mix of fantasy betting and a rare example of a casino game that’s dependent on the skills of the player instead of a game of chance. The vast slot selection also is sure to bring players to the Resorts online casino, one of the upper tier online gambling sites in New Jersey.

Resorts online casino review ratings:

Overall: 4.4/5

Game variety: 4.5/5

Game experience: 4.25/5

Banking: 4.5/5

Support: 4.5/5