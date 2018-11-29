SugarHouse review finds one of NJ’s best online casinos

SugarHouse ticks all the boxes, a real standout thanks to a great mix of games, stellar user experience and big bonuses.

About SugarHouse

SugarHouse is one of the newer New Jersey online casinos, opening in 2016 and adding a sportsbook in August. SugarHouse is owned by Rush Street Gaming, which owns SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. They operate their online casino under the Golden Nugget license. Their sportsbook however, is now offered through Monmouth Park, just in time for the NBA season. Prior to the move to Monmouth operate their sportsbook, SugarHouse was not allowed to offer sports betting because the casino’s owner, Tilman Fertitta, also owns the Houston Rockets. When you log in to the site now, you get a message telling players "sportsbook license via Monmouth.”

How to sign up at SugarHouse

Fast. Easy. They really make it a breeze to start gaming. I needed only 10 minutes to both register for the site and make my first deposit — and place my first bet.

Banking: Deposits and Withdrawals

SugarHouse offers eight ways to add money to your account:

• Credit/debit card — The easiest way to fund your SugarHouse account. Instant deposit; $10 minimum; not available for withdrawal.

• ACH/eCheck — Register your bank account to make deposits. You do need to provide your driver’s license information. Instant deposit; $10 minimum; available for withdrawal.

• SugarHouse Prepaid Card — Personalized prepaid card account. Can also use this card to shop anywhere Discover is accepted. Instant deposit; $10 minimum; funds can be withdrawn at any ATM on the PULSE or NYCE network or anywhere Discover is accepted; withdrawal requests take up to 72 hours to review and approve.

• Netteller — Online e-wallet. Instant deposit; $10 minimum; available for withdrawal.

• PayNearMe — You can fund your account with cash at any CVS, 7-Eleven, or Family Dollar store in New Jersey. Instant deposit after cashier accepts deposit; $10 minimum; not available for withdrawal.

• PayPal — Online e-wallet. Must link your casino account to your PayPal account. Instant deposit; $10 minimum; not available for withdrawal.

• Cash at cage — Deposit money or withdraw funds from your online account directly by making a cash deposit at the Golden Nugget Casino cage in Atlantic City. Instant deposit; $10 minimum.

• Wire transfer — Transfer funds from your bank. SugarHouse doesn’t note how long funds will take to be in your account but they ask you to email them for details. $10 minimum; not available for withdrawal.

• Check by mail – If you choose a method of deposit that isn’t available for withdrawal, you can receive a check in the mail; 14 business days.

Promotions and loyalty program

SugarHouse boasts it has "New Jersey’s premier online rewards program” and their many promotions and reward system live up to that claim. Like many competitors, SugarHouse offers a first deposit match of 100 percent up to $250. Players have 14 days to claim that bonus and only have to wager 1X the deposit amount — much lower than others — to have the bonus convert to available funds.

SugarHouse’s rewards program allows players to earn Loyalty Level Points and Bonus Store Points on every real money wager. As you play and wager more, you climb the Loyalty Level and bonuses are unlocked. While writing this review, I was given a “Surprise Bonus” of $50. I only needed to play slots for 10 minutes for that money to convert to real money in my account.

The Bonus Store allows players to redeem bonus points for prizes such as tokens to SugarHouse’s bingo games and scratcher cards worth real money. As you earn more bonus points, the available prizes increase as well.

The SugarHouse Rewards page does a great job in detailing the loyalty program.



SugarHouse offers many other ways for players to earn bonus money:

• Free daily bingo games — At random times, you will receive a token for entry into bingo, which has prizes up to $100.

• Social media — Bonus points are available by following SugarHouse on different social platforms.

• Refer a friend — Get $50 to $500 for every friend you refer.

• SugarHouse membership — If you become a member of the SugarHouse Casino players club in person in Philadelphia, you receive a variety of online benefits

SugarHouse review: The experience

What separates SugarHouse from other sites is that SugarHouse is the first to operate both its sportsbook and casino on the same platform. This makes it easy to switch back and forth from placing a wager on your favorite sports team to playing a hand of blackjack. In addition, any money deposited for sports betting can be used in the casino.

SugarHouse also features clean, easy navigation and easy-to-digest game stats and information right in the lobby.

Types of games

LIVE DEALER

Moments into the SugarHouse review, it became clear their table games are the closest thing you’re going to get to being at a real casino. The action is fast, the dealers are friendly and the video is crystal clear. I did experience some connection issues where the stream would freeze for a second on a few occasions.

Blackjack: SugarHouse usually offers at least four live games. All are standard casino rules and have two side bet options. The “Any Pair” bet gives the player the chance to win if your first two cards comprise a pair. The payout is different for suited pairs or pairs of different suits. The 21 + 3 bet gives the player the chance to win if your first two cards plus the dealer’s upcard comprise of a variety of different combinations, each with a different payout. Table minimum: $5-$20; maximum: $1,000-$2,000.

Roulette: Two different types are offered: standard casino rules with a live dealer and Slingshot Roulette. The rules are the same but instead of a dealer placing the ball in the wheel, there is a fully automated but real-time wheel, allowing for up to 80 games an hour. Table minimum: $0.10-$1; maximum: $3,000-$5,000.

Baccarat: Table minimum $1; maximum: $2,000.

Ultimate Texas Hold’em: The popular card game you play against the dealer instead of other players. Table minimum $0.50; maximum: $500.

Three Card Poker: A variation on poker, your three-card hand must beat the dealer’s hand. There are two side bets offered, Pair Plus and 6 Card Bonus, each with different combinations and payouts. Table minimum: $1; maximum: $200.

TABLE GAMES

Roulette: Six types of roulette are offered. Roulette Advanced, American, Roulette Master, Standard Roulette, Double Spin Roulette and 3-Wheel Roulette. All have slightly different rules and betting options so make sure you look at the instructions for each. Table minimum: $0.01-$1; maximum: $1,000. Only Standard Roulette is offered on mobile.

Let It Ride: Table minimum: $1; maximum: $75.

Three Card Poker: Table minimum: $1; maximum: $200.

Blackjack: Six types of blackjack, including the live dealer games are offered:

• SugarHouse Exclusive Multi-Bet Blackjack with Optional Side Bets I found this game to be the most entertaining variation of blackjack that I’ve run across at any online casino. The blackjack is standard casino rules but the sidebets add so much action and a potential for a big payout. When you enter the lobby for this game you have the option to set your own table limit, anywhere from the micro limit — 10 cents minimum to $10 maximum — to High Roller, $100 minimum to $1,000 maximum At the table you can bet at preset limits, double a bet, max a bet or even create a custom bet for the game and each of the side bets. The three side bets offered are: 1. 21+3 — The player’s first two cards and the dealer’s upcard combine to form a three-card poker hand.

2. Lucky Lucky — Also uses the player’s first two cards and the dealer’s upcard. Payouts range from 200:1 for suited 777 to 2:1 if your first two cards equal 19 or 20.

3. Lucky Ladies — This side bet only uses the player’s first two cards. Payouts range from 100:1 for a pair of queens to 1:1 for a single queen.

Another really nice feature of the game is you are alerted if you hit on a 17. For example, if you meant to press the “stand” button but press the “hit” button, you get a message asking if you’re sure you want to hit on that hand of 17.

• SugarHouse Exclusive Single-Deck Blackjack Similar to multi-bet blackjack but no side bets. Can also set your own table limit. Table minimum: $0.10; table maximum: $1,000 Three additional types of standard blackjack games are offered with table minimums from $0.10 to maximum of $100.

SLOTS

SugarHouse offers more than 450 different types of slots. Their premier slot is Divine Fortune, their only slot with a progressive jackpot — as of this review it was up over $113,000. They offer all of the classics from the casino, and are constantly updating and adding more titles.



Video poker: SugarHouse offers 14 different varieties of poker slots, with minimums as little as a penny.



Video bingo and keno: Four different options of the popular casino game are available for players. Table minimum: $0.05.

SugarHouse review summary

SugarHouse may not have a brick-and-mortar location in the Garden State, but their online casino makes up for it. They offer a wide array of games with clearly posted table minimums, an easy to navigate site, lively dealers and a loyalty program that may be the best of any online casino. SugarHouse is aces.

SugarHouse review ratings

Overall: 4.9/5 stars

Game variety: 5/5

Game experience: 4.75/5

Banking: 4.75/5

Support: 5/5