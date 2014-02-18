Danica Patrick nude pic surfaces (NSFW)

Sports Illustrated is in the money-making news business. NASCAR is in the money-making business.

Sports Illustrated's biggest money-making issue of the year hits newsstands (Yes, NEWSSTANDS!) this week. NASCAR's biggest money-making race of the year, the Daytona 500, takes place this coming weekend.

So should we really be surprised that the first glance of a nude Danica Patrick (if you count nipples as "nude") was flashed briefly on Sports Illustrated's website Tuesday morning?

Click here to view the photo

This selfie-style photo was apparently taken in 2008, that innocent time period when "Lolo Jones virgin," "Tim Tebow virgin," "Greg Oden penis,"and "Danica Patrick nipple" weren't among sports' most searched terms. In the words of Burl Ives' snowman character from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer": "Ahh, youth."