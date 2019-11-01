Port Authority toll and fare hike begins - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The first phase of the Port Authority toll and fare hikes started on Friday, impacting riders on the PATH and AirTrain.

ABC reports that this is the first time that AirTrain fare has increased in 16 years. The fares from Newark and Kennedy Airport will go from $5 to $7.75.

PATH riders will notice that they are or will be losing some of the SmartLink discounts.

If you purchase ten trips on SmartLink, riders were paying $2.10. That will be increasing to $2.50 and then to $2.60 on November 1, 2020.

Although the ten trips fare will increase, the regular rate of $2.75 per trip will not increase.

Port Authority’s plan will also increase the tolls; however, these fare hikes will not start until January 5. The fares for George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Outerbridge Crossing, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge will increase by $1, bringing the toll total from $15 to $16.