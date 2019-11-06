President Trump will attend NYC Veterans Day parade - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

President Trump will return to his hometown on Monday to attend the New York City Veteran’s Day parade.

The White House on Wednesday announced the president’s plans to deliver remarks at the 100th Annual opening Ceremony at the parade. After addressing the crowd, Trump plans to lay a wreath at the Eternal Light Memorial at Madison Square Park.

The NY Post reports that when Trump was a private citizen, he donated large sums of money to the parade. The New York Times stated that in 1995, Trump agreed to give the parade $200,000 and asked to be named a parade grand marshal, but it was reported that he never got to hold the honor. He will not be marching in this year’s parade.

Bill White, a 2019 Parade co-producer said in a press release that, “The President has been great supporter of our veterans and indeed this parade here in New York City for more than 25 years.”

White added, “What he is doing now as President with regard to veterans choice, funding our military, and holding them and their families in the highest regard is truly extraordinary. He is loved by our veterans for sure.”

The 100th annual tribute parade is hosted by the United Veterans Council. It was reported that the president of the United States is always invited. The NY Post states the Trump is believed to be the only President to personally accept the invitation.

“On behalf of all the men and women who have served our nation, and who continue to serve, the United War Veterans Council is honored that our Commander in Chief, President Donald J. Trump, has agreed to join our 100th annual tribute,” said Doug McGowan, Chairman of the United War Veterans Council Board.

McGowan added, “This is a day when we put politics aside to focus on honoring our veterans, and to re-commit ourselves as a community to providing them with the services they have earned, the services they deserve and, for many, the services they were denied. We thank and commend President Trump for leading that effort on this Centennial, and we acknowledge his historic support for our activities here in New York City.”

It was reported that this is the first time in over a decade that a sitting president will spend Veterans Day in New York City. Typically, a president will place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

News of this comes as Trump, a New York native, announced he will move his permanent residency to Florida.

Trump on Tuesday plans to give a speech at the Economic Club.