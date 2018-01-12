After Trump's 'shithole' meeting, Ivanka shared this poorly timed IG message

Soon after President Trump referred to "shithole countries" during a bipartisan immigration meeting on Thursday, kicking off a frenzy of news coverage and controversy, Ivanka Trump released an ill-received message in support of Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Just after 6pm, the first daughter Instagrammed herself posing in a robin's-egg-blue dress holding a sign that read #WearBlueDay. She wrote, "Today on #HumanTraffickingAwarenessDay we pledge our solidarity with survivors of human trafficking and recommit to ensuring an overdue end to modern slavery in all of its evil forms. We must work together and redouble our efforts to address these horrific crimes here in the United States and around the globe. #EndTrafficking#WearBlueDay"

The photo's location was given as the White House, where less than two hours earlier, Trump had made racist comments during meetings about the DACA bill. When it was suggested that protections be extended to El Salvador, Haiti and African nations, Trump said, “Why do we want people from Haiti here?”, referred to African nations as "shithole" countries and said he preferred to have more immigrants from Norway.

Trump had previously announced that he would end the DACA program initiated by former President Obama, which could force more than 800,000 children of undocumented immigrants to be deported, and end TPS (temporary protected status) permits, which would require 200,000 Salvadorans to leave the country.

Last year in an Oval Office meeting, Trump complained about letting Haitians into the country, declaring they all had AIDS, and said that if Nigerians came to the U.S., they would never go back to their "huts."

This is the second time inside a week that Ivanka has cross-messaged with her father. On Monday, the day after Oprah Winfrey's viral speech about ending sexual misconduct toward women at the Golden Globes, Ivanka posted a message in support of the movement Winfrey spoke of. Social media quickly pointed out that President Trump has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct toward at least a dozen women.

Conflicting communiqués are a recurring motif for father and daughter. Last year, after Trump failed to declare June to be National LGBT Pride Month, a long-standing tradition, Ivanka posted an Instagram message in support of Pride and was similarly called out.