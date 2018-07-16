Angry Baby Trump blimp is coming to America

The angry Baby Trump blimp that made its debut in London during President Trump’s official visit to the United Kingdom is coming to America.

While there were several protests that took place during the president’s U.K. visit, it was the larger than life-sized balloon representing President Trump that captured the attention of people around the globe. The Trump Baby blimp was approved by London mayor Sadiq Khan and was granted the permission to float in the sky from Parliament Square Gardens while tethered to the ground.

The nearly 20-foot bright orange blimp complete with tiny hands and a snarling facial expression caught the attention of New Jersey activist Didier Jimenez-Castro who felt it was only right to create a GoFundMe page to have the giant Trump balloon make a visit to America.

According to the GoFundMe page, Jimenez-Castro teamed up with local organizers and agreed that the Baby Trump blimp featured at the London protests during Trump’s U.K. visit needs to travel across the pond to the United States.

The initial fundraising goal to bring the Baby Trump blimp to America was $4,500 and it was easily met over this past weekend. "Within 22 hours, we reached our goal," Jimenez-Castro told New Jersey’s Courier News. “I contacted the manufacturer again and we will have our balloon by mid-August. The order is going in Monday."

As of Monday, the GoFundMe page has raised $7,824 with 364 backers in the two days since the campaign was launched.

The extra funds from the GoFundMe campaign will be used to support the Baby Trump Tour, according to the organizers.

Your response has been tremendous! Thank you. We have met our initial GoFundMe goal for purchase of BT! The additional funds will be used to support the @babytrumptour. We are the unpaid Resistance! — Baby Trump Tour (@babytrumptour) July 16, 2018

Angry Baby Trump Blimp in America

According to Jimenez-Castro and other local organizers, they have plans to bring Baby Trump to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, where the president and his family often spends time in the summer. My Central Jersey reports that Jimenez-Castro is working with a local grassroots organization called the People’s Motorcade, which holds protests on the road near Trump’s golf course.

While it is unclear exactly where the Baby Trump blimp will make an appearance, the Huffington Post reports that Silver Spring, Maryland; Austin, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; and Farmington, New Mexico have started campaigns to bring the Baby Trump blimp to cities in the country. Only time will tell if we’ll get to see the Baby Trump blimp in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia.