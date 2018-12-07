Trump insists on more border control but doesn't know how to spell 'border'

Trump, like any president, has made his political views quite clear. And, from day one of his 2016 presidential campaign, he's used the same rhetoric when it comes to border control: "Build a wall."

This fall, Trump warned against a caravan of migrants quickly headed to the U.S.-Mexico border. In actuality, they were more than 1,000 miles away at the time.

In a tweet, he declares a "National Emergency" and refers to them as "criminals" and "unknown Middle Easterners," instead of what many of them actually are: asylum seekers. (For the record, as Quartz points out, statistics from Mexican authorities show that a vast majority of undocumented persons apprehended in Mexico are native to Central America.)

Thousands of migrants have since arrived in Tijuana, a Mexican border city, and they are staying in makeshift shelters.

Border control policies aside, footage from CNN reveals that many of these migrants are in fact children.

Trump's latest tweet about border control insists that Arizona "is bracing for a massive surge" of undocumented migrants. It came after U.S. Border Patrol officers and U.S. military personnel underwent "readiness exercises" along the border in the Arizona city of Nogales, AZ Central reports.

"The exercises were training in preparation to deal with the potential of large crowds and assaultive behavior by caravan members," a Customs and Border Protection statement read on Wednesday. "They included tactical operations with the use of role players and inert smoke to simulate real-world environments. This training will allow our officers to respond tactically should a situation arise." This, of course, comes after migrants stormed the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana and were met with tear gas.

The Trump tweet, in full, reads as follows: "Arizona, together with our Military and Border Patrol, is bracing for a massive surge at a NON-WALLED area. WE WILL NOT LET THEM THROUGH. Big danger. Nancy and Chuck must approve Boarder Security and the Wall!"

Notice anything?

Take a closer look:

Arizona, together with our Military and Border Patrol, is bracing for a massive surge at a NON-WALLED area. WE WILL NOT LET THEM THROUGH. Big danger. Nancy and Chuck must approve Boarder Security and the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Trump tweet: Border control or "boarder" control?

Trump, in his attempt to warn about a "big danger" headed towards the American people, talks about Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer needing to approve "Boarder Security." For some context, on Thursday, Pelosi rejected the idea of funding a wall in exchange for resolution of the DACA debate (legal protections for DREAMers).

A "boarder" is one who stays somewhere and "is provided with regular meals," according to Merriam-Webster. It also means a snowboarder (or any kind of "boarder") and a "person who boards a ship during or after an attack."

Trump posts about border control a lot. But never underestimate the president and his typos! Twitter really couldn't take it.

"Is #boardersecurity like an Air B&B thing?" one user quipped.

More people really played up the whole "boarder" security bit — because every skateboarder or snowboarder deserves to feel safe:

Boarder safety is a Key Priority for this Administration. pic.twitter.com/3CAuvplOJW — Banker by Day (@banker_by_day) December 7, 2018

More "Boarder" Security? Let them wear helmets! #skateboarding — Luki Frieden (@LukiFrieden) December 7, 2018

There was also this gem:

for god's sake ... you spelled it correctly the first time. pay attention, moran. pic.twitter.com/5ivoFfEOvP — snarl truth (@snarltruth) December 7, 2018

Stay safe out there, folks. You don't want to spill your covfefe while riding fast on those boards.